The Store-Bought Frozen Fries You Can Absolutely Avoid Buying
Who doesn't love frozen french fries? It is an easy-to-make comfort food that is perfect for all times in the day. You can stick the sliced potatoes in a breakfast burrito or serve it alongside a classic lunch sandwich or a delicious, juicy cheeseburger. Frozen french fries can even be consumed as a main entree. The frozen product can be enjoyed as a borderline full meal by being topped with chili, cheese, and sour cream. Or you can make poutine by serving the fries with gravy and cheese curds. As French fries are in demand, there are several varieties of the food in grocery stores. All said, are there any brands that you should skip when perusing the frozen aisles?
Chowhound ranked 13 popular frozen french fries products to determine the best and worst options. Each product was cooked in the oven according to the package's directions to ensure they were fairly judged. From there, the products were evaluated for their seasoning, flavor, and texture. At the top of the list is Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries, which offered a delectable spread of spices, a crunchy exterior, and a fluffy inside. However, the least favored on the list paled in comparison when it came to the flavor. Priced at nearly $10 a bag, Roots Organic Farm Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries were disappointing. The product was overpriced and severely bland. They also had a non-appetizing grey hue. So, next time you are browsing the supermarket, it is recommended to skip over this option.
Rescuing sub-par frozen french fries
Now, what are you supposed to do if you already have a bag of Roots Organic Farm Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries in your freezer? You're in luck, as the french fries are not entirely irredeemable. In fact, what the product lacks in flavor it makes up for in texture. The product has a crinkle cut, which results in ridges along the edge. As long as you bake your frozen french fries right, the ridges become deliciously browned and crispy. That means you don't have to worry about getting a soggy french fry.
From there, doctoring up the product is all about adding flavor. Thankfully, the ridges can help out in that area. The zig-zag pattern allows the spices and flavorings to stick to the french fry better than it would for its straight-cut alternatives. For a classic taste, you can add some chunky sea salt or a seasoning salt that also includes chili powder, garlic, and onion. However, if you believe the fries need more of a pick-me-up, you can upgrade them by drizzling a strong truffle oil on top once they are cooked. Another way to fix flavorless fries is to let the dip do all the work. If ketchup isn't enough, you can dip your fries in a garlic aioli or spicy ketchup, which can be easily made by mixing chili powder into the original recipe. Worst comes to worst, you can make the fries unrecognizable by disguising them under cheese, bacon, and other heavy toppings.