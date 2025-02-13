The Store-Bought Frozen Fries You Can Absolutely Avoid Buying

Who doesn't love frozen french fries? It is an easy-to-make comfort food that is perfect for all times in the day. You can stick the sliced potatoes in a breakfast burrito or serve it alongside a classic lunch sandwich or a delicious, juicy cheeseburger. Frozen french fries can even be consumed as a main entree. The frozen product can be enjoyed as a borderline full meal by being topped with chili, cheese, and sour cream. Or you can make poutine by serving the fries with gravy and cheese curds. As French fries are in demand, there are several varieties of the food in grocery stores. All said, are there any brands that you should skip when perusing the frozen aisles?

Chowhound ranked 13 popular frozen french fries products to determine the best and worst options. Each product was cooked in the oven according to the package's directions to ensure they were fairly judged. From there, the products were evaluated for their seasoning, flavor, and texture. At the top of the list is Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries, which offered a delectable spread of spices, a crunchy exterior, and a fluffy inside. However, the least favored on the list paled in comparison when it came to the flavor. Priced at nearly $10 a bag, Roots Organic Farm Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries were disappointing. The product was overpriced and severely bland. They also had a non-appetizing grey hue. So, next time you are browsing the supermarket, it is recommended to skip over this option.