The Best Store-Bought Ranch Delivers Balanced Flavor And Ideal Texture

Ranch dressing is rarely ever terrible, but some key metrics separate the good from the great. It's an artform, knowing which foods are meant to be covered or dipped in this top-tier condiment. While the tastiest ranch can be found freshly made in restaurants or at home, some store-bought brands have impressed us with their recipes.

In our ranking of the best and worst store-bought ranch, we compared 11 different brands in terms of flavor, texture, and price. Marie's ranch dressing provided a tangy, savory flavor. It had a more garlic-forward profile and acidity tailored to pouring on salads. The consistency was a real delight, being smooth and creamy enough to pour without being runny. Quality often comes at a cost, but a 12-ounce jar of Marie's sells for around $4. This is still less expensive than our lowest-ranked bottle by Primal Kitchen, which sells for a higher price of $6 for an 8-ounce bottle. Marie's is certainly the ranch to beat.