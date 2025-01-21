What Kind Of Alcohol Is Soju Anyways?

One of the wonders of traveling the world is sampling new cuisines prepared in authentic ways that might be scarce or totally unavailable in your hometown. Just like various countries and regions have their own iconic dishes, they also flaunt their favorite spirits. In South Korea, that's soju — a clear liquor made from distilled grains that goes down smooth with a slightly sweet taste. You might be familiar with an episode of "Parts Unknown" that opens with a painfully hungover Anthony Bourdain trying to piece together the events of the previous evening. Viewers are brought along on his late-night escapades with a group of Korean businessmen as they take shot after shot of a clear liquid poured from a green bottle. The liquid in question is soju, the national drink of South Korea and the most popular spirit in the world (specifically the brand Jinro).

While soju can sometimes be confused with sake, a Japanese liquor, the two spirits are quite different and shouldn't be swapped for one another. Soju has a long and storied history in South Korea that dates back to the 13th century when the Mongols invaded the Korean peninsula and introduced distilling methods they had picked up during their breach of the Middle East. Koreans used these methods to distill various rice and grains, and thus soju was born.

While traditional recipes primarily relied on rice, soju producers had to get creative with other starches when the Korean government banned the use of rice in alcohol in 1965 due to wartime shortages. Barley, tapioca, and even sweet potatoes were successfully put to the distillation test. Even though the rice ban was lifted in 1990, some modern soju brands still use alternative starches.