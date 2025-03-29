The Secret To Thick And Velvety Store-Bought Tomato Soup

For a soup that's usually as soft, consistent, and pureed as tomato soup, not just any cheese will do. You're going to want a cheese that doesn't get stringy — leave that for the French onion soup. You'll also want a cheese that brings a complementary flavor to your tomato soup. This is why cream cheese is a decent baseline for you if you're uncertain about what kind to get exactly, since it has a fairly neutral, if mildly sweet flavor when you look beyond its exceptional creaminess. Not to mention, it scores really high in the texture department once it's incorporated into the soup.

Other creamy cheeses such as goat cheese can also be a delight in tomato soup. Better yet, you can typically find goat cheeses with different enticing flavors within, such as pepper, fine herbs, and black truffles. And on the note of added flavors, don't count out Boursin cheeses. A scoop or two (or more, we don't judge) of these cheeses has plenty to offer in terms of creamy texture, and you'll also inject whatever flavor your Boursin is into your soup! The choice is ultimately yours, although we think you could do better than the shallot and chive option. No matter which cheese you go with, though, your tomato soup is primed for one appetizing upgrade.