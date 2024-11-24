Heavy Cream Vs Milk: Which Makes A Creamier Tomato Soup?
A warm bowl of creamy roasted tomato soup is savory with hints of sweetness that truly evoke a feeling of coziness, especially when paired with a classic, no-frills grilled cheese on the perfect toasting bread. Dipping a wedge of grilled cheese into that rich creaminess is the embodiment of comfort, and it's all thanks to whisking in a luscious drizzle of heavy cream at the end.
But what if you're out of heavy cream or simply want to use a lower-calorie alternative? Is regular milk up to the task of making this beloved soup just as decadent as it is with heavy cream?
Unfortunately, the answer is complicated. The fat content in heavy cream gives tomato soup that thick and creamy texture we all love. Heavy cream is between 36% and 40% milk fat, whereas milk is up to 4%. Using a significantly lower-fat product results in a thinner soup. But all hope is not lost — there are some workarounds you can try.
Alternatives to heavy cream
The closest substitution for heavy cream is a mixture of milk and butter. Butter is about 80% fat. Adding half a stick of melted butter to 6 fluid ounces (¾ cup) of whole milk yields the equivalent of about 1 cup of heavy cream. Half-and-half is also a good alternative; it comes close to the consistency and flavor of heavy cream in tomato soup. For a totally dairy-free alternative, you could try coconut cream. This ingredient helps you achieve that thick, full-bodied consistency due to a high fat content, but the flavor difference is noticeable, and your tomato soup will have a hint of tropical sweetness.
If you're specifically looking to lower the fat content of your meal, but you don't want the thin, watery soup you might get with milk, you can try plain Greek yogurt. This ingredient adds a rich and creamy element but is a lower-calorie option. The slight sourness of the yogurt also complements the acidity of the tomatoes well, and the flavor difference isn't as in-your-face as coconut cream, though it makes your soup a little tangy.
For most people, heavy cream is the ideal choice for a creamy bowl of tomato soup. All the substitutions come with trade-offs, though you may consider them net positives rather than negatives. And some substitutes do come close.