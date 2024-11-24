Heavy Cream Vs Milk: Which Makes A Creamier Tomato Soup?

A warm bowl of creamy roasted tomato soup is savory with hints of sweetness that truly evoke a feeling of coziness, especially when paired with a classic, no-frills grilled cheese on the perfect toasting bread. Dipping a wedge of grilled cheese into that rich creaminess is the embodiment of comfort, and it's all thanks to whisking in a luscious drizzle of heavy cream at the end.

But what if you're out of heavy cream or simply want to use a lower-calorie alternative? Is regular milk up to the task of making this beloved soup just as decadent as it is with heavy cream?

Unfortunately, the answer is complicated. The fat content in heavy cream gives tomato soup that thick and creamy texture we all love. Heavy cream is between 36% and 40% milk fat, whereas milk is up to 4%. Using a significantly lower-fat product results in a thinner soup. But all hope is not lost — there are some workarounds you can try.