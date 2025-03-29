Why Alton Brown Doesn't Own Any Restaurants

Over the past couple of decades, you've probably seen quite a bit of Alton Brown on television, explaining recipes and cracking jokes. You may even keep track of Alton Brown's cooking tips you should know by heart. You've never eaten at one of his restaurants though — he doesn't have any. Unlike other famous chefs such as Gordon Ramsey, who owns way more restaurants than you realize across the United States and Europe, Brown doesn't have any fancy eateries to his name. When asked about that, Brown has a sardonic answer as to why.

Back in 2022, Brown was interviewed by the Ohio-based news website Cleveland.com. When asked a question about how restaurants might change in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown began his answer with a note that restaurant management was not his specific area of expertise. According to Brown: "I don't have the insight of actually owning a restaurant. I've never owned one. I've never wanted to work that hard."