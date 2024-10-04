How To Easily Melt Caramel For Apples
Perhaps one of the best parts of a caramel apple isn't a sticky sweet slice or its customizable additions (crunchy nuts, colorful sprinkles, dreamy drizzles of chocolate), but rather how easy it is to create at home. While you can make your own caramel from scratch (with easy methods that involve canned sweetened condensed milk, or even olive oil), there are multiple methods by which to melt your caramel for this iconic treat that start by simply grabbing a bag of classic caramels (like Werther's Original) from the shelf.
From there, just unwrap each candy and set them in a bowl along with a bit of milk, heavy cream, or a splash of water to help keep the candies in a softened form. Which liquid is up to you — heavy cream adds a particular richness while water is on the other end of the spectrum, thinning and adding moisture but not much in terms of flavor.
Suggestions range from about 1 to 4 tablespoons for 11 to 15 ounces of caramels, but it's a good idea to start with the smaller amount and add as needed. More liquid will make a thinner caramel, and when it comes to apples you still want it to have enough body that it will adhere to the fruit, but not so thick that you won't be able to bite or cut into them. From there, it's time to heat things up with your chosen melting method. The only question that remains is, which one?
Melting methods
One suggestion requires only a microwave along with your bowl of caramels and liquid. A minute or two on high will do the trick for an 11 ounce bag, or up to three minutes for a 15 ounce bag. Pause every half minute or so and stir with a rubber spatula to distribute the heat for even melting.
An alternate method leverages another handy appliance — your slow cooker. Set your caramels in a heat safe bowl in the center of your slow cooker's insert for about two hours on high. Don't worry if they still appear fully formed after that time, as a quick stir should reveal they've actually softened and can be mixed into a liquid. If the consistency is not quite to your liking yet, add 20 to 30 minutes as needed and continue to check in periodically. A bonus here is that you can leave the slow cooker on a warm setting if you want to host an apple-dipping party.
You can also go the old-fashioned route by setting a saucepan with the caramels and liquid over medium heat for about two or three minutes or until fully melted (stirring throughout). How you decide to create this coating is up to you, just be sure your apples are washed and fully dry before attempting to dip them (to help remove that thin layer of wax and ensure the caramel will stick). Regardless, none of these methods will stand between you and a deliciously sweet-tart bite for long.