How To Easily Melt Caramel For Apples

Perhaps one of the best parts of a caramel apple isn't a sticky sweet slice or its customizable additions (crunchy nuts, colorful sprinkles, dreamy drizzles of chocolate), but rather how easy it is to create at home. While you can make your own caramel from scratch (with easy methods that involve canned sweetened condensed milk, or even olive oil), there are multiple methods by which to melt your caramel for this iconic treat that start by simply grabbing a bag of classic caramels (like Werther's Original) from the shelf.

From there, just unwrap each candy and set them in a bowl along with a bit of milk, heavy cream, or a splash of water to help keep the candies in a softened form. Which liquid is up to you — heavy cream adds a particular richness while water is on the other end of the spectrum, thinning and adding moisture but not much in terms of flavor.

Suggestions range from about 1 to 4 tablespoons for 11 to 15 ounces of caramels, but it's a good idea to start with the smaller amount and add as needed. More liquid will make a thinner caramel, and when it comes to apples you still want it to have enough body that it will adhere to the fruit, but not so thick that you won't be able to bite or cut into them. From there, it's time to heat things up with your chosen melting method. The only question that remains is, which one?