The Clever Method For Presenting A Fuller Plate Of Shrimp

Shrimp are one of the most versatile types of seafood because they're easy to cook and a little more affordable than other fish. They have a mild flavor, meaning you can toss them in any kind of sauce, but they can also be fried or steamed and just eaten on their own. Though less expensive than something like scallops or lobster, seafood still isn't cheap. If you want to build a nice shrimp presentation without breaking the bank, then the secret is to create fuller-looking shrimp that will take up more room on the plate, so you can buy fewer. To do this, just butterfly them.

Shrimp are thick but narrow, so a dozen of them can fit comfortably on a pretty small dish. However, when you butterfly them, you expand that surface area. After the shrimp are peeled and deveined, grab a pairing knife, and cut the shrimp almost in half, but don't cut all the way through. Keep the two sides connected, which will open the shrimp up and turn it into a butterfly shape. Now, you've doubled the width of the shrimp, helping them look much bigger.