Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Late-Night Bite Is An Italian Comfort Classic
We've all been known to enjoy a late-night snack from time to time, though some midnight foods are better than others. For some, a sweet treat is all they need. Others prefer a savory bite, and sometimes, a few crackers just won't do the trick. For Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli, when that late-night craving hits, she doesn't reach for a bag of chips; she opens the refrigerator for some "cold spaghetti and meatballs." Guarnaschelli revealed her secret midnight snack in an interview with Food Network, but joked that her "polite answer" was ice water before letting everyone in on her real favorite pre-bedtime meal.
There are some foods that are meant to be served warm, and most would argue spaghetti is one of them. But, in the same vein as cold pizza, sometimes it just isn't worth that extra effort. Plus, when you've made flavor-packed meatballs, they'll taste good no matter the temperature.
Spaghetti and meatballs can be enjoyed cold
Ice cold isn't the usual way of eating this classic Italian comfort food, but apparently, there is a cold spaghetti fan club, with even Reddit users getting together to discuss their love of cold spaghetti. "I love cold leftover pasta! I only really heat it up if it has a really cheesy sauce or something like that ... Otherwise, straight out of the fridge," user wrote. Another user even likened the red sauce to salsa, suggesting it's delicious when eaten cold.
Alex Guarnaschelli has a few different pasta and meatball recipes, and while she said spaghetti was her favorite cold pasta of choice, she seems to prefer her warm meatballs with a side of rigatoni rather than spaghetti, if her own recipe repertoire is any indication. If you want to try whipping up your own spaghetti and meatballs, just avoid making these common meatball mistakes, or they might not taste as good straight out of the fridge.