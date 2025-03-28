Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Late-Night Bite Is An Italian Comfort Classic

We've all been known to enjoy a late-night snack from time to time, though some midnight foods are better than others. For some, a sweet treat is all they need. Others prefer a savory bite, and sometimes, a few crackers just won't do the trick. For Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli, when that late-night craving hits, she doesn't reach for a bag of chips; she opens the refrigerator for some "cold spaghetti and meatballs." Guarnaschelli revealed her secret midnight snack in an interview with Food Network, but joked that her "polite answer" was ice water before letting everyone in on her real favorite pre-bedtime meal.

There are some foods that are meant to be served warm, and most would argue spaghetti is one of them. But, in the same vein as cold pizza, sometimes it just isn't worth that extra effort. Plus, when you've made flavor-packed meatballs, they'll taste good no matter the temperature.