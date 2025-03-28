The Classic Brunch Beverage That Was Made To Pair With Oysters

There's lots to love about oysters. For one, there's the flavor: The mollusk showcases delicate oceanic notes of its origins, often underlaid with a sweet touch. Typically served raw atop the shell, oysters make an excellent canvas for toppings since they mingle well with varying flavors, not to mention raw oysters pair fabulously with cocktails to offer the perfect bite between sips.

To combine both qualities into one package, whip up a bloody mary. This tomato juice-based drink with its common fixings of horseradish, hot sauce, and lemon — all staple condiments at an oyster bar — contains the citrusy tanginess, tomato-derived umami, and dash of heat that go with the mollusk's marine notes. Instead of throwing garnishes directly onto the oyster, a bloody mary lets you sip complementing flavors alongside. In fact, some historians even suggest the bloody mary descended from a 19th century boozeless drink called an "oyster cocktail;" truly a sign that the flavors were destined to meld.