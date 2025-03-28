The Classic Brunch Beverage That Was Made To Pair With Oysters
There's lots to love about oysters. For one, there's the flavor: The mollusk showcases delicate oceanic notes of its origins, often underlaid with a sweet touch. Typically served raw atop the shell, oysters make an excellent canvas for toppings since they mingle well with varying flavors, not to mention raw oysters pair fabulously with cocktails to offer the perfect bite between sips.
To combine both qualities into one package, whip up a bloody mary. This tomato juice-based drink with its common fixings of horseradish, hot sauce, and lemon — all staple condiments at an oyster bar — contains the citrusy tanginess, tomato-derived umami, and dash of heat that go with the mollusk's marine notes. Instead of throwing garnishes directly onto the oyster, a bloody mary lets you sip complementing flavors alongside. In fact, some historians even suggest the bloody mary descended from a 19th century boozeless drink called an "oyster cocktail;" truly a sign that the flavors were destined to meld.
A bloody mary's flavors pair delectably with oysters
The bloody mary is one of the most malleable cocktails around, especially in regard to its almost comically outsized garnishes. If there's a bite you're keen to serve alongside oysters, you can integrate it into the drink, adding an extra layer of fun to the pairing. The topping can be as simple as a lemon wedge, which guests can squeeze onto either the cocktail or the oyster, to more edible options such as pickled vegetables, fresh cucumber, or small shrimp. Plus, don't forget the salted rim for another flavor bridge into the seafood realm.
You can also rework the liquid base of the drink. The herbal notes of gin go well with oysters instead of vodka, and if you love your oysters with a bit of spice, throw mezcal into the mix for more of a bite. Or, stick to the classic bloody mary to go with a dozen (or more) oysters. The drink will surely fuel round after round of the tasty seafood.