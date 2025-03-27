This Pennsylvania Pizza Style Is The Most Controversial One Yet

Pizza is an easy food to recognize, but it's also a food with lots of variety. New York, Chicago, and California all have their own styles of pizza which look different (and sometimes spur fights and arguments about which is best). However, if you think you've seen it all when it comes to pizza, you should make sure you've had a square of pizza in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Altoona-style pizza is easy to recognize: the slices are square, and they always have a slice of melted American cheese on top. Beneath that bright yellow cheese slice, you can see pieces of other ingredients sticking out, such as bell peppers, salami, and tomato sauce. If you compare it different types of pizza and how they're made, Altoona pizza might look slightly shocking compared to a traditional pizza slice, but the dough and tomato sauce are prepared in mostly the same way.

Outside of Pennsylvania, it's often condemned as a crime against pizza, and even Pennsylvania locals outside of Altoona refuse to claim credit for it. However, once you get past its initial appearance, the cheese, peppers, and ham are hardly uncommon ingredients in any pizza (even if the cheese isn't mozzarella). The thick crusts and square shapes also somewhat resemble Sicilian slices, although those are made with more traditional toppings.