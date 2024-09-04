The 3-Ingredient Strawberry Butter Every Slice Of Toast Needs

If your toast is feeling a little uninspired, it's time to meet your new breakfast obsession: three-ingredient strawberry butter. This simple yet irresistible spread combines the richness of butter with the vibrant sweetness of fresh strawberries, creating a flavor that's nothing short of addictive. With just a few minutes and minimal effort, you'll have a luscious, berry-infused butter you can slather on toast — and plenty of other foods, too.

Advertisement

Like all the best strawberry hacks, this is a simple way to enjoy their sweet, juicy flavor in a new way. To make strawberry butter, start by combining fresh, chopped strawberries with softened butter and a touch of honey or sugar for sweetness. A pinch of salt can be added if you're using unsalted butter, to balance the flavors. The best results come from using ripe, fragrant strawberries. A stand mixer or food processor will help you achieve a smooth, creamy consistency, but you can also mix by hand for a chunkier texture if you prefer.

Using slightly overripe strawberries is a great way to reduce waste and still enjoy their vibrant flavor — though it's best to consume the butter within a few days if you do so. Strawberry butter typically keeps in the fridge for up to one week, but using very ripe berries might shorten that time, so be sure to enjoy it sooner rather than later. The butter will also be good for around two months in the freezer.

Advertisement