The 3-Ingredient Strawberry Butter Every Slice Of Toast Needs
If your toast is feeling a little uninspired, it's time to meet your new breakfast obsession: three-ingredient strawberry butter. This simple yet irresistible spread combines the richness of butter with the vibrant sweetness of fresh strawberries, creating a flavor that's nothing short of addictive. With just a few minutes and minimal effort, you'll have a luscious, berry-infused butter you can slather on toast — and plenty of other foods, too.
Like all the best strawberry hacks, this is a simple way to enjoy their sweet, juicy flavor in a new way. To make strawberry butter, start by combining fresh, chopped strawberries with softened butter and a touch of honey or sugar for sweetness. A pinch of salt can be added if you're using unsalted butter, to balance the flavors. The best results come from using ripe, fragrant strawberries. A stand mixer or food processor will help you achieve a smooth, creamy consistency, but you can also mix by hand for a chunkier texture if you prefer.
Using slightly overripe strawberries is a great way to reduce waste and still enjoy their vibrant flavor — though it's best to consume the butter within a few days if you do so. Strawberry butter typically keeps in the fridge for up to one week, but using very ripe berries might shorten that time, so be sure to enjoy it sooner rather than later. The butter will also be good for around two months in the freezer.
How to use strawberry butter (beyond toast)
While strawberry butter is a heavenly match for toast, there's actually so much more you can use it for. Try melting a generous pat over a stack of buttermilk pancakes, for a burst of strawberry flavor in every bite. Strawberry butter also makes a fantastic spread for scones or biscuits, adding a delightful fruity sweetness that pairs perfectly with their tender crumb. For a more decadent twist, try using strawberry butter as a filling for French toast or as a sweet topping for crepes.
But don't stop at breakfast. Strawberry butter can bring a unique twist to savory dishes too. Spread it over warm cornbread for a satisfying contrast of sweet and savory, or use it as a glaze for roasted chicken or pork, where the strawberry notes add a subtle sweetness to the meat. It also makes a surprising and delicious topping for baked Brie or Camembert, where the melted cheese and fruity butter create a crowd-pleasing combination.
This basic strawberry butter recipe can easily be adapted with other berries, like raspberries, blackberries, or even a berry mixture. Just swap out the strawberries for your favorite fruit, and you've got a tasty, versatile spread. And if you're loving this idea, you'll definitely want to explore the world of compound butter — where endless flavor combinations await.
The beauty of compound butter
Strawberry butter is a delicious example of a compound butter — a type of flavored butter that's a must-try for anyone who loves to cook. If you haven't explored the world of compound butter, you're missing out on a simple way to add a burst of flavor to your dishes. Compound butter is just softened butter mixed with various ingredients like herbs, spices, fruits, or even cheese. The possibilities are limitless, and it's a fantastic way to elevate your meals with minimal effort. An easy formula to build your own is to use 1 to 2 tablespoons of flavorings per stick of butter, which allows you to customize the intensity without overwhelming the buttery goodness.
Sweet compound butters are often overlooked in favor of savory, but they are perfect for adding a touch of indulgence to breakfast and dessert dishes. Beyond berries, you can experiment with ingredients like honey, cinnamon, vanilla, or citrus zest to create unique combinations. Use them for breakfast pastries and breads, or even to add a bit of sweetness to roasted veggies. Once you start experimenting, you'll find yourself coming up with your own signature blends to transform even the simplest dishes.