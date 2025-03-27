The Unique Way Martha Stewart Prepares Her Favorite Eggs

While not on her restaurant's brunch menu, Martha Stewart's favorite type of soft-boiled eggs are a more luxuriant version of regular soft-boiled eggs because of how they are cooked. It's a method perfected by another food icon, J. Kenji López-Alt, Stewart explained, saying, "He said he spent 10 years developing the steamed egg thing. I do it exactly the way that he told us to do it."

J. Kenji López-Alt, with his signature scientific approach to cooking, spent over a decade unraveling the nuances of the perfect boiled egg. His search culminated in a sprawling experiment involving 96 volunteers and over 700 eggs, which he detailed in his first column for The New York Times. The winner? Steamed eggs. While there are easier ways to go about it, like soft boiling eggs in an air fryer, the gentle heat from steaming them results in tender, non-rubbery whites and luscious yolks without any hints of chalkiness. They're also easier to peel.

When asked how long she liked hers done, Stewart definitively stated, "My perfect egg is four minutes. The white is set, but the yolk is still beautiful, gold, and runny." For best results, use an egg timer and shock the eggs with cold water as soon as they are done steaming to stop the cooking process. As is the case with boiling eggs in water for the perfect jammy yolk, timing is everything.

