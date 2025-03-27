How To Thaw Frozen Artichoke Hearts Without Ruining Their Texture
If you've ever prepped fresh artichokes, you know the value of an artichoke heart and how long it takes to get a usable amount, especially if you're cooking for multiple people. The delicate earthy-flavored thistle (yes, thistle!) doesn't have much flesh on the leaves, and even if you take the time to scrape them, it's the soft, meaty heart that makes artichokes such a singular ingredient. Frozen, canned, or even marinated artichoke hearts are always good to have on hand. Unfortunately, the latter two are stored in liquids that sometimes overpower the artichokes' delicate flavor. Frozen artichoke hearts can become the best substitute for their fresh counterparts, provided they are thawed correctly so that their juicy, delicate texture remains intact.
When it comes to thawing, speed will often cost you texture, especially with delicate ingredients like lobster, which must be thawed for multiple reasons including ensuring even cooking. Frozen artichokes, whether quarters or hearts, should spend at least 6 hours — or, if you can plan ahead, all night in the fridge for the best texture. Pat them dry with a kitchen towel once they are thawed to get rid of the excess moisture, and you're ready to cook. While you can use them raw, frozen artichokes are best used in cooked dishes since heat, especially dry heat or roasting or baking, helps boost their flavor and texture. Use canned artichoke hearts for dips, salads, sandwiches, and any other dishes that need them raw.
Thaw and cook frozen artichoke hearts for the best texture and flavor
The best time to eat raw artichoke hearts is during artichoke season, when you can get them fresh. Unfortunately, in most places, this is only between March and May. For all the other times you want to elevate your meal with their unique creamy texture, incorporate frozen artichoke hearts by thawing and cooking them. Once they've thawed, artichoke hearts still hold a lot of moisture, which is why they must be patted dry. Cooking them in ways that remove more moisture helps concentrate their flavor and improves texture. Tossing with olive oil, seasoning, and roasting them in the oven is a particularly good option, because it crisps up the outer layers while keeping the insides fleshy and tender. Using them as a pizza topping is also a great idea for the same reason. Be careful if you plan on frying them, since the high water content in thawed artichoke hearts can make hot oil spatter.
How long you need to thaw artichoke hearts ultimately depends on how prominently they'll feature in your dish. If they're the star ingredient, like a dish of roasted or fried artichokes, it's best to thaw them overnight in the fridge, then drain and season them before proceeding. However, considering frozen artichoke hearts are meant to save you prep time, if you plan on boiling or steaming them to use in pasta or lasagna, a quick thaw also works. Simply leave the frozen artichoke hearts in a bowl of ice water for about 2 hours, drain, and use them as required by the dish.