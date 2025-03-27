How To Thaw Frozen Artichoke Hearts Without Ruining Their Texture

If you've ever prepped fresh artichokes, you know the value of an artichoke heart and how long it takes to get a usable amount, especially if you're cooking for multiple people. The delicate earthy-flavored thistle (yes, thistle!) doesn't have much flesh on the leaves, and even if you take the time to scrape them, it's the soft, meaty heart that makes artichokes such a singular ingredient. Frozen, canned, or even marinated artichoke hearts are always good to have on hand. Unfortunately, the latter two are stored in liquids that sometimes overpower the artichokes' delicate flavor. Frozen artichoke hearts can become the best substitute for their fresh counterparts, provided they are thawed correctly so that their juicy, delicate texture remains intact.

When it comes to thawing, speed will often cost you texture, especially with delicate ingredients like lobster, which must be thawed for multiple reasons including ensuring even cooking. Frozen artichokes, whether quarters or hearts, should spend at least 6 hours — or, if you can plan ahead, all night in the fridge for the best texture. Pat them dry with a kitchen towel once they are thawed to get rid of the excess moisture, and you're ready to cook. While you can use them raw, frozen artichokes are best used in cooked dishes since heat, especially dry heat or roasting or baking, helps boost their flavor and texture. Use canned artichoke hearts for dips, salads, sandwiches, and any other dishes that need them raw.