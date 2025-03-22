Frozen Artichoke Hearts Are A Secret Weapon That Saves Hours Of Prep

Artichokes feel fancy. Maybe it's because of the way the word sounds, or the fact that artichoke is considered a vegetable but is also categorized as a flower. Most likely, artichokes feel a little extra special because we only eat a tiny portion of the plant, and it takes a lot of work to get to the good part. While artichoke leaves and stem are edible, they're tough and thick, all around unpleasant to eat. Sure, there's a tried and true way to steam and eat a whole artichoke, but even then you'll have to trim it up a bit. The best part of the artichoke is the heart and it takes effort to get there, though the pros can core an artichoke in about five minutes. An easier way to do it is to use canned or jarred artichoke hearts, though you'll get a little different flavor and some extra salt depending on how they're packed. The best way to cut down on the prep time for artichoke hearts with nothing added to them is to find them in the freezer section.

Frozen artichoke hearts are the most labor-light way to add artichoke hearts to anything from a quick and easy French omelet to a classic, hearty risotto, but they're the most cost-effective as well. You'll likely pay around $3 for a fresh artichoke, which will yield one heart. You can get a 12-ounce bag of hearts for about 30 cents more in the freezer section — $3.29 at Trader Joe's, for example.