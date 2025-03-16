Why You Should Always Thaw Frozen Lobster Before Cooking

Juicy morsels of lobster are a welcome addition to many dishes, so it's a good idea to always have some on hand. Unless you have a ready supply of fresh lobster nearby (and can afford it), the best way to enjoy the delicious crustacean is by stocking up on frozen lobster. There are several differences in prepping fresh and frozen lobster, and thawing plays a major role in how the latter turns out. In an exclusive chat with Chowhound, Curt Brown, a marine biologist at Ready Seafood and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, explained to us why thawing frozen lobster before cooking is essential for the best results. "It's usually best to cook lobster after thawing it, as this helps ensure even cooking and prevents the meat from becoming tough or sticking to the shell," he shared.

Brown added that the best way to thaw frozen lobster is by leaving it in the refrigerator overnight (or up to 24 hours) before cooking. While speaking with Chowhound, he also revealed a trove of useful tips on how to best prepare frozen lobster. So, whether you're using the seafood as the centerpiece of your meal or just to upgrade your mac and cheese, frozen lobster, prepped and cooked using his tips, becomes a decadent ingredient that can easily elevate a meal.