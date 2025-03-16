Why You Should Always Thaw Frozen Lobster Before Cooking
Juicy morsels of lobster are a welcome addition to many dishes, so it's a good idea to always have some on hand. Unless you have a ready supply of fresh lobster nearby (and can afford it), the best way to enjoy the delicious crustacean is by stocking up on frozen lobster. There are several differences in prepping fresh and frozen lobster, and thawing plays a major role in how the latter turns out. In an exclusive chat with Chowhound, Curt Brown, a marine biologist at Ready Seafood and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, explained to us why thawing frozen lobster before cooking is essential for the best results. "It's usually best to cook lobster after thawing it, as this helps ensure even cooking and prevents the meat from becoming tough or sticking to the shell," he shared.
Brown added that the best way to thaw frozen lobster is by leaving it in the refrigerator overnight (or up to 24 hours) before cooking. While speaking with Chowhound, he also revealed a trove of useful tips on how to best prepare frozen lobster. So, whether you're using the seafood as the centerpiece of your meal or just to upgrade your mac and cheese, frozen lobster, prepped and cooked using his tips, becomes a decadent ingredient that can easily elevate a meal.
Thaw frozen lobster for even cooking and to avoid waste
Thawing is crucial to ensure those delicately flavored chunks of lobster meat don't have any undercooked or frozen pieces in the middle. Not only does thawing help larger chunks get cooked all the way through, it can also help prevent smaller pieces from getting overcooked, since thawed lobster needs to be cooked for a much shorter period than its frozen counterpart. Additionally, thawing frozen lobster makes it easier to get more of the meat out. Throwing away lobster shells is a wasteful mistake, since they can be reused in stocks and sauces, so it's worth ensuring there's no meat stuck to those shells when you discard them.
For boiling, Curt Brown recommends immersing thawed lobster in a 2% salt brine for 12 to 15 minutes. For a more delicate texture, steam it instead. "Once thawed, place them in a steamer basket with a small amount of water in the pot. I also recommend putting a skewer through the tails to prevent them from curling," explained Brown.
In a pinch, you can thaw lobster faster by immersing it in cold water or even defrosting it in the microwave. Per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, both are safe methods of prepping frozen seafood. However, these faster methods should only be used if you plan on cooking the lobster immediately after thawing. They may also sacrifice some flavor and texture in the process. Once your lobster is thawed, Brown suggests breading and deep-frying the tails or tossing them in a pan with oil or butter.