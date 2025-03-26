What's The Difference Between Red And Yellow Bananas?

Bananas are one of the most popular fruits, both because of their great taste, their convenience, and their many health benefits. But they are also a fruit you may not put a lot of thought into, so you may not realize there are around 1,000 different varieties grown today. You may not have heard of different varieties like Blue Java, Praying Hands, or Fehi, but you've undoubtedly seen yellow bananas and red bananas in the grocery store.

Just like bananas and plantains are similar yet different, yellow bananas and red bananas are close but not quite the same. If the difference intimidates you, knowing the differences between these two popular varieties can make your next shopping trip a little more interesting. Add that to knowing that bananas are actually a type of berry (we are just as surprised as you are!) and the fact that Americans have been importing from tropical climates since 1870, and your banana knowledge is sure to give you an edge above your foodie friends.