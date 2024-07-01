Your Great Grandma Wouldn't Recognize Today's Bananas

Bananas are not complicated fruits, or so we think. Unlike apples, which come in loads of different colors and varieties from "red delicious" to "granny smith," we don't often see bananas the same way: They're just bananas. However, there are over 1,000 different kinds of bananas and they've changed a lot, evolving (though selective breeding) from round, green fruits filled with seeds to the bright yellow, phone-shaped fruits we know today. That was far in the past though; there's no way bananas have changed that much recently, have they?

In fact, if you were a child before the 1960s, then you were eating different bananas than the modern, cheap bananas found in Trader Joe's and corner fruit stands today. This is because the "Gros Michel" (French for "Big Mike") variety of banana, which was popular at that time, has been almost completely replaced by the "Cavendish" variety of banana. Where the Gros Michel was thick-skinned and sweet, the Cavendish is larger and more mild in flavor. The differences are subtle, but the now-rare Gros Michel was much more firm and had a stronger taste and smell. They were almost entirely wiped out in the mid-twentieth century.