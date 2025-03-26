There's One Burger Request You'll Never Be Able To Make At Five Guys

Although Five Guys is primarily known for its burgers and fries, this fast food chain is also known for making a few curious and sometimes unusual decisions. From the huge amount of toppings available at Five Guys to the free peanuts that are dished out in every restaurant, Five Guys has a lot of interesting aspects to it. One that has puzzled some customers is that they are not able to specify how done they would like their burger to be. At Five Guys, beef is always cooked the same way: well done. Not only will employees not ask customers how they would like their burger cooked, but any requests regarding doneness will likely be turned down. This policy is the same across all Five Guys locations.

It isn't that Five Guys doesn't want customers to customize their burgers. In fact, the opposite is true — just look at how many customization options the chain offers. Instead, this policy is in place to encourage consistency as well as food safety. Although there are not many who would ask for a medium rare burger at a fast food joint, the fact you're not able to order one should be added to the list of Five Guys secrets that are worth knowing about.