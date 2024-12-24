Which Chain Has More Burger Toppings: Shake Shack Or Five Guys?
When it comes to building the perfect burger, the number of toppings available makes all the difference. From classic lettuce, tomato, and onions to special sauces, cheese, and other unique add-ons, most fast food burger chains offer a decent amount of topping variety — though for super special burgers, you might want to make them at home and top them with something like tasty Italian cheese. The average burger place may have the basics, but for true topping titans, it helps to know exactly where to dine for full customization.
For example, if you were deciding between eating at Shake Shack or Five Guys and wondering which chain has more options. In this case, the latter is the clear winner with 15 available toppings. Yes, Five Guys is tops for toppings. Meanwhile, Shake Shack only offers a half-dozen or so ways to tailor your burger, which could leave toppings-loving fast food fans shook.
Five Guys has nearly three times more toppings than Shake Shack
Although Shake Shack may have luxurious origins, its list of toppings doesn't come close in number to what's on offer at Five Guys, where the choices range from basic vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, to extras like jalapeño peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms, and a variety of sauces including A1 and hot sauce. Even better, toppings at Five Guys are free of charge.
However, while Five Guys offers the most options, it doesn't offer some of the more premium burger toppings you'll find at Shake Shack like or avocado or crispy fried onions. Still, if you're in the mood for a burger with everything on it, it's hard to get more everything than at Five Guys. Before you head out, make sure to check out our ranking of the best fast food french fries so you have a good snack for the ride home.