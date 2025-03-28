Arby's Fries Are Your Secret For A New Twist On Potato Salad

Flavor is arguably the most important element when building a recipe. But for a dish to taste superior, it has to also have the right kind of texture. Potato salad, for example, is traditionally made with two soft ingredients: boiled potatoes and mayonnaise. And while the two together build a rich, creamy side dish, adding a little crunch — from something like curly fries — will take this long-loved salad to new heights.

You've heard of the loaded curly fries menu hack from Arby's, but next time you pick up an order of your favorite curly fries, consider this: They would also make a delicious potato salad. Smashed potato salad had a moment in 2024 for the same reason; people wanted that added crunch. But rather than put in the effort of making the potatoes yourself, grab a few boxes of salty, crunchy Arby's fries, and half the work is already done for you. The next step is to build tons of flavor by turning that standard mayonnaise base into something loaded with bright and tangy ingredients, like fresh herbs and pickles.