Why Store-Bought Guacamole Stays Fresher And Greener Than Homemade

You eat with your eyes first: This ethos has been a key driver behind the visual aesthetics of presenting food as visual cues play a crucial role in impacting our overall experience of the meal. The beloved dip, guacamole is no exception, and commercial producers of guacamole brands lining grocery shelves, some better than the other, have some simple tricks up their sleeves to maintain the vibrant green color and freshness longer than homemade versions, which can turn brown in the blink of an eye. The key to retaining the vivid green and freshness is including ingredients like citric acid or ascorbic acid, which serve a dual purpose in commercial guacamole production.

When an avocado is cut or mashed, an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase is released, which is responsible for the characteristic browning when avocado flesh is exposed to oxygen in the air. An acidic environment helps counter this process of enzymatic browning, and this is where citric acid comes to the rescue by lowering the pH and inhibiting the enzyme's activity. While similar to fresh juice from citrus like lemon and limes, citric acid is more potent, which helps preserve color while adding a tart, bright flavor to the mix.

Another common component that is frequently added to commercial guacamole is ascorbic acid, better known as vitamin C, which is also found in citrus fruits and juices. Ascorbic acid is less acidic than citric acid, but is particularly effective at preserving the food's color, owing to its antioxidant properties, and imparts a saltier rather than sour taste profile. Some manufacturers use a combination of both acids to maximize preservation effects. If you're drawn by the allure of the striking green of store-bought guacamole, but still feel it's lacking the special, homemade touch, don't hesitate to zhuzh it up with quick and easy, Chowhound-approved guac upgrades.