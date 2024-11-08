Should You Freeze Leftover Guacamole?

With its simple yet refreshing flavor and eye-catching green color, it can be hard to imagine the concept of having leftover guacamole. How does one open a tub of the creamy goodness and manage not to go through all of it in a single sitting? Perhaps the only plausible reason for not finishing off the popular Mexican side dish is the hope of saving its transformative power for meals to come. To do exactly that with any food typically requires the use of a freezer, and that begs the question of whether your guacamole safely falls into that category, too. The answer would be: it depends.

The storage method that works best for your guacamole is contingent on its original texture and components. Whether it's homemade or store-bought guac, some recipes and the ingredients used within them fare better being frozen more than others, and that can have a huge impact on how your particular product tastes for future uses. So knowing when and how to properly freeze your guac is key for extending its shelf life, especially if you want to ensure the spread for your burrito or the dip for your tortilla chips still tastes as best as it can be.