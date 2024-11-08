Should You Freeze Leftover Guacamole?
With its simple yet refreshing flavor and eye-catching green color, it can be hard to imagine the concept of having leftover guacamole. How does one open a tub of the creamy goodness and manage not to go through all of it in a single sitting? Perhaps the only plausible reason for not finishing off the popular Mexican side dish is the hope of saving its transformative power for meals to come. To do exactly that with any food typically requires the use of a freezer, and that begs the question of whether your guacamole safely falls into that category, too. The answer would be: it depends.
The storage method that works best for your guacamole is contingent on its original texture and components. Whether it's homemade or store-bought guac, some recipes and the ingredients used within them fare better being frozen more than others, and that can have a huge impact on how your particular product tastes for future uses. So knowing when and how to properly freeze your guac is key for extending its shelf life, especially if you want to ensure the spread for your burrito or the dip for your tortilla chips still tastes as best as it can be.
Creamy guac freezes better than chunky guac
Aside from being avocado-based, traditional guacamole recipes usually contain salt, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. There's also often lime juice, the kitchen staple that prevents guac from prematurely browning as well as creates that tangy flavor. The problem with a few of these extra ingredients, such as the citric juice and tomatoes, is that they add to the overall liquid content of the guacamole. So when you take your product out of the freezer to thaw, you'll likely be left with an unpleasant, watery texture, and in turn, an altered taste. That means chunky guacamole, with its several extra ingredients, usually isn't the best contender when it comes to being thrown into the freezer. And though there are tons of ingredient swaps for superior guacamole, keep an eye out for which of these might make your side dish more liquidy, too.
Basic guacamole, on the other hand, will succeed much more coming out of the cold appliance. Very simple guac recipes made of largely only mashed avocado and a few other elements will better retain its original creamy consistency and taste. You could always make or purchase guacamole in this state, then add any desired ingredients after thawing and right before use.
How to properly freeze and thaw guacamole
If stored correctly, frozen guac can last you up to three months. That gives you a generous amount of time to whip up multiple dishes to incorporate your dip or spread into, from the ultimate breakfast burrito to delicious fish tacos. All you have to do is scoop your avocado mixture into an airtight, freezer-safe plastic bag and squeeze out as much air as possible. Label the container with the date on which you're storing your guac, and put it into the freezer.
Defrosting your frozen guac is easy. Once you want to thaw it out, simply transfer the frozen bag into the refrigerator at least 12 to 24 hours before use. From there, feel free to use it in whatever way you want. Just keep in mind that it's ideal to make use of the thawed guac within at least three days if you want to enjoy it at an optimal texture and flavor.