Does LongHorn Steakhouse Have A Vegan Menu?
Is it possible to eat vegan ... pretty much, anywhere these days? Just about. The days of only a side salad or french fries as the only plant-based options are thankfully, mostly behind us. Those avoiding animal products have options galore at the drive thru, elevated restaurants, and sit down casual chains alike. We all know of the Impossible Whopper meal at Burger King and indeed many fast food vegan options, but even at unlikely places — yes, even with "steak" right in the name — like LongHorn Steakhouse, it's often possible. In this case though, don't expect abundant options.
Surely to the shock of no one, LongHorn Steakhouse, the Atlanta-founded chain known for its steaks offered at its more than 500 locations, does not have a designated vegan menu. So, study up beforehand. And lower your expectations, because while it is indeed possible to technically eat a meal there as a vegan, this is one restaurant on the bottom of the totem pole in terms of options. You're basically looking at carbs — the fries and seasoned rice are fully vegan, as well as kid's fruit sides — and side salads, with substitutions made. Of the steakhouses though, vegans are far better off going to Outback Steakhouse, where at least the veggies are safe ... LongHorn, on the other hand, manages to make even its asparagus and broccoli contain animal products.
Most of LongHorn's sides even contain dairy
LongHorn Steakhouse is, of course, known for its steaks, not plant-based options. But like most steakhouses, you'll find an assortment of side options like baked potatoes, side veggies, salads, and breads. Though all sound like they'd be vegan options, not so fast in this case.
Unfortunately for vegans, butter is a starring ingredient on the LongHorn Steakhouse menu. All the sides you'd think would be safe are in fact typically prepared with dairy — the baked potatoes and sweet potatoes are allegedly slathered in bacon grease, and topped with butter, and even the broccoli side is drizzled in a butter sauce. Same goes for the side asparagus. You can try requesting them plain, but no guarantees, as is usually the case when asking for substitutions. A final dagger to the hearts of vegans — even the salad dressings are allegedly non-vegan, though you may try requesting just oil and vinegar if you order a side salad minus toppings like cheese and croutons.
The steakhouse does denote, as most restaurants do now, allergens on its menu, flagging certain items as gluten-friendly. LongHorn also offers a full allergen guide that breaks down which menu items contain everything from soy to peanuts to dairy. As you'll see from a quick scan, very few menu items, if any, don't contain dairy, eggs, or both, so if you have other dining options, vegans are probably better off skipping a trip to LongHorn.