Does LongHorn Steakhouse Have A Vegan Menu?

Is it possible to eat vegan ... pretty much, anywhere these days? Just about. The days of only a side salad or french fries as the only plant-based options are thankfully, mostly behind us. Those avoiding animal products have options galore at the drive thru, elevated restaurants, and sit down casual chains alike. We all know of the Impossible Whopper meal at Burger King and indeed many fast food vegan options, but even at unlikely places — yes, even with "steak" right in the name — like LongHorn Steakhouse, it's often possible. In this case though, don't expect abundant options.

Surely to the shock of no one, LongHorn Steakhouse, the Atlanta-founded chain known for its steaks offered at its more than 500 locations, does not have a designated vegan menu. So, study up beforehand. And lower your expectations, because while it is indeed possible to technically eat a meal there as a vegan, this is one restaurant on the bottom of the totem pole in terms of options. You're basically looking at carbs — the fries and seasoned rice are fully vegan, as well as kid's fruit sides — and side salads, with substitutions made. Of the steakhouses though, vegans are far better off going to Outback Steakhouse, where at least the veggies are safe ... LongHorn, on the other hand, manages to make even its asparagus and broccoli contain animal products.