Going To Outback Steakhouse As A Vegan? Here's What To Order

Eating plant-based has only gotten easier in recent years, with fast food restaurants and the most upscale establishments increasing vegan offerings. But no one's kidding themselves that's it's easy across the board, or at every type of restaurant. One perfect example? Outback Steakhouse.

Any restaurant that has steakhouse right there in the name isn't an obvious green flag to eat at for the plant-forward crowd, but vegans are nothing if not innovative. They're used to making do, mastering hacks like viable substitutes for eggs in baked goods, finding the best fast food joints for vegans, and generally getting creative. So yes, with a little proper planning and menu studying, it's totally possible, believe it or not, to get a respectable vegan meal at Outback Steakhouse, one of the best ranked steakhouse chains in the U.S.

Sadly but certainly not surprisingly, here you'll find no vegan entrees on the menu, so you'll be patching together sides. (Though never say never — even notoriously meat-loving places like McDonald's have vegan happy meals in some locations!) Online vegans who have taken to Reddit and other sites to share their guides suggest ordering an array of assorted side veggies, like grilled asparagus, seasonal veggies, and others — just request they're prepared without butter. For a bit of carbs, order fries — the saving grace of vegans everywhere, or a baked sweet or regular potato — just hold the dairy toppings and honey if those are off limits for you.