Going To Outback Steakhouse As A Vegan? Here's What To Order
Eating plant-based has only gotten easier in recent years, with fast food restaurants and the most upscale establishments increasing vegan offerings. But no one's kidding themselves that's it's easy across the board, or at every type of restaurant. One perfect example? Outback Steakhouse.
Any restaurant that has steakhouse right there in the name isn't an obvious green flag to eat at for the plant-forward crowd, but vegans are nothing if not innovative. They're used to making do, mastering hacks like viable substitutes for eggs in baked goods, finding the best fast food joints for vegans, and generally getting creative. So yes, with a little proper planning and menu studying, it's totally possible, believe it or not, to get a respectable vegan meal at Outback Steakhouse, one of the best ranked steakhouse chains in the U.S.
Sadly but certainly not surprisingly, here you'll find no vegan entrees on the menu, so you'll be patching together sides. (Though never say never — even notoriously meat-loving places like McDonald's have vegan happy meals in some locations!) Online vegans who have taken to Reddit and other sites to share their guides suggest ordering an array of assorted side veggies, like grilled asparagus, seasonal veggies, and others — just request they're prepared without butter. For a bit of carbs, order fries — the saving grace of vegans everywhere, or a baked sweet or regular potato — just hold the dairy toppings and honey if those are off limits for you.
Not all vegans' boundaries are the same
How successfully (or not) you're able to fill up on a vegan meal at Outback depends a little bit on your personal boundaries and definition around veganism. Some of the more hardcore vegans may not feel comfortable dining on vegan foods that could have possibly shared a cookspace — and likely wouldn't choose to dine at a steakhouse regardless. It's very unlikely Outback can do anything to guarantee this potential cross contamination won't occur, so if that's a dealbreaker to you, the option might be off the table.
For others who don't mind, you have quite a few options to choose from — from veggie sides, to various forms of potatoes, fruit, and salads (some dressing substitutions may be required, like asking for something oil and vinegar based). Just make sure all butter, honey, or other dairy toppings are left off. As with anytime you're eating according to special dietary requirements, the wise move is studying up on the menu (or just reading this article!) before you visit, and communicating to your server at the top of the meal, so they can help guide you through your options.
Of course, if you're only vegetarian, you'll have many more options at your disposal — from bread and butter, many pasta dishes, and desserts. But for the plant-based crowd, it's still totally possible to cobble together a satisfying meal, continuing to prove that you really can make a vegan diet work almost anywhere.