The Money-Saving Tip To Remember When Buying Beef Short Ribs
For fans of rich, melt-in-your-mouth meat, there's nothing quite like beef short ribs. Though the cuts may be tough at first due to connective tissue, when cooked low and slow, that tissue breaks down and leads to tender meat that practically falls off the bone. There are a variety of ways to prepare beef short ribs, including an easy hands-off method in the oven, and many cultures have their own signature short rib dish (for example, don't skip the galbi on your next Korean BBQ trip).
Anyone who's tried their hand at cooking beef short ribs at home knows that while the methods may be simple, the prime cuts can be pricey. For tips on how to cut down the cost, Chowhound spoke exclusively with culinary expert Ji Hye Kim, the chef/owner of the acclaimed restaurants Miss Kim and Little Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a four-time James Beard Award semifinalist. According to Kim, one way to save money when buying beef short ribs is to buy a larger cut of meat and break it down yourself.
"If you know how to break down a big cut of meat and enjoy doing it, by all means, that's the way to go," Kim says. "You can reserve the bones and meat around the bones for stews or stock, and use the boneless meat for grilling." However, anyone who's less comfortable butchering shouldn't stress. "Practically speaking, I'm happy just buying exactly the amount I need in the cut that I need, and making that for dinner," Kim says.
More beef short rib shopping tips to keep in mind
While savvy shoppers may be able to find major deals at their local grocery store, generally speaking, meat is not the item you want to skimp on — especially if you're putting in the time and effort to make something special, like short ribs. If you come across short ribs at a too-good-to-be-true price with an off color, stay away. "I generally avoid any greying or browning meat; it's a sign of oxidation," chef Ji Hye Kim says. Instead, "look for cuts with a deep red or burgundy color."
Kim advises that shoppers look out for beef short ribs with a good amount of fat and sinew, especially for braises and stews. "The ample fat in short ribs will make the braised dishes rich, unctuous and help avoid drying it out," she says. "The sinew will cook down and get softer, providing more flavor and texture." For anyone planning to grill or sauté their short ribs, such as in Korean BBQ, Kim says, "look for a good mix of meat and fat, but avoid pieces with too much sinew." After buying, she says, "I score the short ribs to make it easier for the marinade to impart flavor and tenderize the meat for a shorter cook time."
If the thought of all this tender beef is making your mouth water, but short ribs aren't in your budget, Kim has some alternate suggestions. "For braises," she recommends, "beef cheeks — not always easy to find — [and] beef shoulder and chuck would make good alternatives."