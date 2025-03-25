The Money-Saving Tip To Remember When Buying Beef Short Ribs

For fans of rich, melt-in-your-mouth meat, there's nothing quite like beef short ribs. Though the cuts may be tough at first due to connective tissue, when cooked low and slow, that tissue breaks down and leads to tender meat that practically falls off the bone. There are a variety of ways to prepare beef short ribs, including an easy hands-off method in the oven, and many cultures have their own signature short rib dish (for example, don't skip the galbi on your next Korean BBQ trip).

Anyone who's tried their hand at cooking beef short ribs at home knows that while the methods may be simple, the prime cuts can be pricey. For tips on how to cut down the cost, Chowhound spoke exclusively with culinary expert Ji Hye Kim, the chef/owner of the acclaimed restaurants Miss Kim and Little Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a four-time James Beard Award semifinalist. According to Kim, one way to save money when buying beef short ribs is to buy a larger cut of meat and break it down yourself.

"If you know how to break down a big cut of meat and enjoy doing it, by all means, that's the way to go," Kim says. "You can reserve the bones and meat around the bones for stews or stock, and use the boneless meat for grilling." However, anyone who's less comfortable butchering shouldn't stress. "Practically speaking, I'm happy just buying exactly the amount I need in the cut that I need, and making that for dinner," Kim says.