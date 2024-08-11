Chuck Flap: The Rich Beef Cut You Need To Try Slow-Cooking

Let's be honest: The names of beef cuts are often confusing. From sirloin to strip steak to ribeye and eye of round, it's all too easy to mix up different parts of the animal. Yet if you know the specifics of a certain cut, you can unlock marvelous meat magic. One of the best examples of such hidden potential is the chuck flap, also known simply as flap meat and the edge roast.

Hidden away in the chuck — or shoulder region — of the cow, it's one of the areas of the animal that work best for slow-cooking. Of course, not every cut of beef is a steak, and that lends the chuck flap some special advantages. It's a part of the animal saturated in meaty flavor, and has excellent marbling.

Such qualities give the cut a tender consistency after some slow-cooking. Its fat amplifies the texture and flavor of the meat, and its chewiness relaxes. So, seek out some of this special chuck from your local butcher. It'll be sure to impress.