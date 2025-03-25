The Unique Breakfast Item That Can Only Be Found At Mexican McDonald's Locations
By now, it's no secret that the menu at McDonald's is different from country to country. Today, there's a growing list of burgers available only at international McDonald's. Exclusive offerings aren't limited to just burgers either; there are tons of menu options that are only available in specific countries outside of the United States.
For example, there is one special menu item that can only be ordered at Mexican McDonald's locations: McMolletes. This breakfast item features refried beans and cheese on top of warm English muffins, complete with a little pico de gallo. Each order of McMolletes comes with three rolls.
The item has sparked quite a bit of interest online, with news sites and user forums alike discussing the exclusive breakfast offering. Unfortunately for many curious foodies, the only way to try McMolletes is to make the trek to a McDonald's in Mexico. As such, there aren't many reviews of this menu item available online in English currently.
About McMolletes
McMolletes weren't invented by random chance; rather, the menu item was a very intentional move on the company's part in a bid to appeal more to customers' palates in Mexico. Two of its essential components — refried beans and pico de gallo — are common ingredients in many Mexican dishes. In fact, McMolletes are inspired by the already existing Mexican dish, molletes; the company simply added its signature "Mc" to the front of the classic sandwich's name and modified one of its components.
What sets McMolletes apart from molletes, typically served on bolillo rolls, is McDonald's use of the English muffin. This may have been done to take advantage of the chain's existing ingredients and mimic the McMuffin, another of the fast food chain's popular breakfast offerings. McMolletes take parts of the McMuffin and parts of traditional molletes, and fuse them together to make a wholly new breakfast item, with plenty of McDonald's branding attached.
Unlike a McMuffin, McMolletes are served in an open-faced sandwich style, meaning there is only an English muffin on the bottom side. Additionally, McMolletes can be bought as a combo meal with a sausage patty and eggs on the side. Their limited availability due to location has made this breakfast option one of several sought-out McDonald's menu items that can only be ordered while traveling.