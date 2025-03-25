The Unique Breakfast Item That Can Only Be Found At Mexican McDonald's Locations

By now, it's no secret that the menu at McDonald's is different from country to country. Today, there's a growing list of burgers available only at international McDonald's. Exclusive offerings aren't limited to just burgers either; there are tons of menu options that are only available in specific countries outside of the United States.

For example, there is one special menu item that can only be ordered at Mexican McDonald's locations: McMolletes. This breakfast item features refried beans and cheese on top of warm English muffins, complete with a little pico de gallo. Each order of McMolletes comes with three rolls.

The item has sparked quite a bit of interest online, with news sites and user forums alike discussing the exclusive breakfast offering. Unfortunately for many curious foodies, the only way to try McMolletes is to make the trek to a McDonald's in Mexico. As such, there aren't many reviews of this menu item available online in English currently.