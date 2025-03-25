Will Chick-Fil-A's Seasonal Fish Sandwich Ever Return?
When people think of Chick-fil-A, they think of delicious dipping sauces, chicken sandwiches, and waffle fries. Thus, it may be shocking to find out that Chick-fil-A has had a seasonal fish sandwich in the past. Previously, it was part of Chick-fil-A's menu from December through April for several years.
The sandwich would return annually for a few years at participating locations. However, Chick-fil-A decided in 2021 to discontinue the sandwich permanently. The fish sandwich has also been removed entirely from the chain's online menu.
While it is actually common practice for several fast food chains to carry fish sandwiches seasonally, Chick-fil-A can no longer be counted among them. As of right now, Chick-fil-A has not announced any plans to bring the sandwich back, and is instead encouraging customers to check out vegetarian-friendly meals at the chain instead. Meanwhile, those looking for a fast food fish sandwich should try their luck at Arby's, Burger King, or McDonald's, which have fish items on the menu all year long.
About Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich
Like many other fast food chains, Chick-fil-A started carrying fish sandwiches seasonally due to Lent. Lent is a religious holiday that involves a 40-day fasting period, during which many give up eating meat. As such, fish has become a highly popular alternative, hence why many fast food chains carry fish sandwiches seasonally.
Chick-fil-A not only had a fish sandwich available during Lent, but also a fish tenders or fish nuggets meal depending on the location. The sandwich, known as the Deluxe Fish Sandwich, came with 2 battered fried cod fillets sandwiched between a bun. The sandwich also featured tomato, lettuce, and American cheese.
The sandwich was relatively popular, with some customers expressing nostalgia for the sandwich online since it was discontinued. The exact reason for its discontinuation isn't fully known, but some have speculated that it was due to the process of making the sandwich being wildly different from the rest of the menu.