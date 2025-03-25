What Makes The Viral 'Martha Stewart Fired Me' Cookies Unique?

Martha Stewart has built a foodie empire through books, business, and television shows. From Martha Stewart's favorite recipes to her helpful baking tips, there is a lot she's famous for. However, recently her name has gone viral for an employee she fired — and a cookie recipe that followed.

Now a gallery owner and author, Sarah Gormley once worked for Martha Stewart but was fired for reasons she hasn't disclosed. During her downtime between jobs, she undertook a quest to make perfect chocolate chip cookies. She finally settled on a recipe that has since been dubbed the Martha Stewart Fired Me cookies, which includes salted butter, three different types of sugar, and sea salt.

The extra types of sugar and extra saltiness seem overly complex at first, but the additional sugar types actually lend to the cookie's chewiness. Meanwhile, the salt gives the cookies a bolder, unique flavor. Combined with some helpful tips to make extra chewy chocolate chip cookies, these cookies are deliciously rich and moist, with a salty edge.