How To Elevate Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms For A Gourmet Dessert

Apple pie is a nostalgic dessert that many regard as the perfect ending to a holiday feast, often eaten in the company of loved ones and alongside a tall glass of milk or cup of coffee. This classic treat also works beautifully with a wide range of flavors, from traditional vanilla a la mode to a drizzle of sugary caramel or — daringly — a thin slice of sharp cheddar cheese. Each of these familiar pairings is distinct from the others, demonstrating apple pie's versatility and universal appeal (pun intended). Of course, anyone who's baked one knows that the phrase "easy as pie" is actually an oxymoron, since making an apple pie requires mixing and chilling the crust, peeling and chopping apples, and then monitoring everything while it bakes. If you're having a craving but short on time, TJ's Apple Blossoms are one of those Trader Joe's sweet treats you can't miss.

These succulent little tarts feature plenty of gooey, cinnamon-y apple filling cradled in a flaky crust and topped with a touch of cinnamon streusel. TJ's sells them in packs of two, and many reviewers swear they taste temptingly homemade. However, the best part about these mini desserts is the opportunity to experiment with new apple pie pairings. Since one blossom is a single serving, you can get super decadent with your toppings without worrying about things getting too rich. Serving these delicious little tarts with unusual accompaniments is also a great idea for an easy dessert to round out your next dinner party.