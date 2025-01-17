A Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Cheese Is Back To Bring A Hint Of Spring To Your Charcuterie Boards

If your charcuterie board has felt a little empty over the past few years, it may be because it was missing a beloved cheese that has been missing from Trader Joe's shelves for the past few years. Thankfully, you'll not only have something to fill that space but also be able to give your board a spring flavor. The retailer just announced that it has brought back Family Nijland Clover Gouda back to stores as its spotlight cheese.

This is the third time Trader Joe's has offered the Nijland Gouda as its spotlight cheese. It was first introduced in 2017 and then a second in 2021. According to the store's Instagram account, the cheese is produced on a 100-year-old family-run property in the Twente region of the Netherlands.

If you feel, well, good-a about the cheese's comeback, you should. The estate's 250 cows are treated quite well. They sleep on soft mattresses, are massaged with brushes, have room to roam, and eat lots of fresh grass and clover. The clover is what gives the cheese a slight flowery flavor. The estate is also proud of its sustainable farming practices, using solar energy for its cheese production. Its use of grass and clover also allows it to reduce its fertilizer use while increasing CO2.