The Sweet Treat You Need To Pick Up At Trader Joe's

From quirky pantry snacks to convenient air-fryer meals and seasonal candles, Trader Joe's is known for its small but mighty selection of grocery essentials you won't find at other supermarkets. After selecting their favorite savory offerings, surprisingly affordable wines, and home goods, shoppers can find a diverse assortment of pastries in Trader Joe's bakery section. Although the sea salt brownie bites and vegan banana bread are sweet tooth-curbing selections, there's one pastry you might be overlooking. Equal parts familiar and inventive, Trader Joe's Raspberry Croissant Carré is an inimitable reimagining of a timeless French pastry.

This buttery, laminated croissant-style pastry is rolled into a brick-sized square, piped with a jammy raspberry filling, and dusted with an avalanche of coarse sugar granules. Unlike traditional croissants, the Raspberry Croissant Carré isn't made for solo consumption (though no one would blame you if you tried). One of these king-sized, fruit-filled pastries boasts six servings, making it easy to portion for sharing with friends and family. Buttery, flaky, rich, and tartly sweet, the TJ's treat can be enjoyed chilled, oven-toasted, or at room temperature. Plus, it pairs well with many other dessert items, giving you room to doll it up with your favorite syrups, spreads, and flavorful fixings. The Raspberry Croissant Carré is available year-round, so you don't have to wait until the holiday season or hot summer months to savor it. Bear in mind that stock and price will vary by location.