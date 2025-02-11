The Sweet Treat You Need To Pick Up At Trader Joe's
From quirky pantry snacks to convenient air-fryer meals and seasonal candles, Trader Joe's is known for its small but mighty selection of grocery essentials you won't find at other supermarkets. After selecting their favorite savory offerings, surprisingly affordable wines, and home goods, shoppers can find a diverse assortment of pastries in Trader Joe's bakery section. Although the sea salt brownie bites and vegan banana bread are sweet tooth-curbing selections, there's one pastry you might be overlooking. Equal parts familiar and inventive, Trader Joe's Raspberry Croissant Carré is an inimitable reimagining of a timeless French pastry.
This buttery, laminated croissant-style pastry is rolled into a brick-sized square, piped with a jammy raspberry filling, and dusted with an avalanche of coarse sugar granules. Unlike traditional croissants, the Raspberry Croissant Carré isn't made for solo consumption (though no one would blame you if you tried). One of these king-sized, fruit-filled pastries boasts six servings, making it easy to portion for sharing with friends and family. Buttery, flaky, rich, and tartly sweet, the TJ's treat can be enjoyed chilled, oven-toasted, or at room temperature. Plus, it pairs well with many other dessert items, giving you room to doll it up with your favorite syrups, spreads, and flavorful fixings. The Raspberry Croissant Carré is available year-round, so you don't have to wait until the holiday season or hot summer months to savor it. Bear in mind that stock and price will vary by location.
How to make the most of Trader Joe's Raspberry Croissant Carré
Many TJ's fans think the Raspberry Croissant Carré is delicious on its own and needs no zhuzhing up to enjoy. However, the cake-sized pastry is versatile enough to pair with other Trader Joe's items when you're feeling adventurous and experimental.
Cut yourself a slice of this jammy treat and coat it with TJ's vanilla bean Greek yogurt for a creamy, milky first contact that gives way to the sugar-dusted fruit-infused dessert. Of course, you can never go wrong with a dollop of the chain's coconut whipped cream for a creamy finish tinted with tropical nutty goodness. Amplify the croissant's sweetness by spreading a generous serving of the grocery's store's cookie butter across its sugar-studded surface or amp up its sweetness with a drizzle of maple syrup. Although it's considered a croissant faux pas, don't take yourself too seriously — smother that prodigal pastry with melty, salty, full-fat butter to give it a luxurious top note that brings out its deep fruit flavors. You can also complement this sweet treat with a range of beverages, from a cup of TJ's spicy chai tea from concentrate to a bottle of refreshing coconut water, and even a glass of Charles Shaw wine. For the latter, consider the red blend, which lists berries among its official tasting notes.