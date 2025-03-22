Bill Clinton's Go-To Cocktail Is Dangerously Easy To Drink

Given the enormity of the job, it's no wonder that a number of presidents have had a fondness for cocktails. Former POTUS Bill Clinton, while not a big drinker himself, was one such leader, and his drink of choice — the snakebite — has a reputation for being a favorite among people looking for a budget-friendly way to consume a lot of booze.

Arising in the United Kingdom in the 1980s, the snakebite's original fans were primarily members of the punk and goth scene. Its ingredients sound innocuous: one part cider to one part lager mixed in a glass. (You can get an aesthetically appealing layered effect by pouring the cider first, then pouring the beer on top of that over the back of a spoon so it doesn't mix too quickly.) However, because the mixed beverage is so cheap and quaffable, some drinking establishments refuse to serve them.

This is what happened when President Clinton tried to order a snakebite at the Old Bell Tavern in Harrogate, England. As reported by the Harrogate Advertiser in 2001, he was told the drink was illegal (it's not, but its reputation apparently fueled this rumor) and had to make do with a Diet Coke. But not to worry, he still enjoyed a tasty steak and ale pie at the establishment and seemed to take the situation in good humor.

While Clinton may have enjoyed a snakebite on occasion, the general consensus on its merits seems to be mixed. Some refer to the drink as both tasting and looking unappetizing. Others find the combination of fruity cider and crisp lager to be a winner.