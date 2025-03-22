Bill Clinton's Go-To Cocktail Is Dangerously Easy To Drink
Given the enormity of the job, it's no wonder that a number of presidents have had a fondness for cocktails. Former POTUS Bill Clinton, while not a big drinker himself, was one such leader, and his drink of choice — the snakebite — has a reputation for being a favorite among people looking for a budget-friendly way to consume a lot of booze.
Arising in the United Kingdom in the 1980s, the snakebite's original fans were primarily members of the punk and goth scene. Its ingredients sound innocuous: one part cider to one part lager mixed in a glass. (You can get an aesthetically appealing layered effect by pouring the cider first, then pouring the beer on top of that over the back of a spoon so it doesn't mix too quickly.) However, because the mixed beverage is so cheap and quaffable, some drinking establishments refuse to serve them.
This is what happened when President Clinton tried to order a snakebite at the Old Bell Tavern in Harrogate, England. As reported by the Harrogate Advertiser in 2001, he was told the drink was illegal (it's not, but its reputation apparently fueled this rumor) and had to make do with a Diet Coke. But not to worry, he still enjoyed a tasty steak and ale pie at the establishment and seemed to take the situation in good humor.
While Clinton may have enjoyed a snakebite on occasion, the general consensus on its merits seems to be mixed. Some refer to the drink as both tasting and looking unappetizing. Others find the combination of fruity cider and crisp lager to be a winner.
There are many ways to enjoy a snakebite
While traditionally made with lager, if you order a snakebite in the United States, it's more likely to be made with a stout, such as Guinness. Another early version of the snakebite added black currant cordial, giving it a darker tint and enhancing the fruity flavors. This can be ordered as a "snakebite and black."
In essence, the snakebite is a pretty versatile beverage. In fact, the Portland Cider Company has held several renditions of a "Snakebite Showdown" over the years, inspired by this versatility. The event is an opportunity for local brewers to customize and collaborate on their own unique snakebite take, allowing customers to sample them all and choose a favorite. Try holding your own mini "snakebite showdown" with friends, sampling different blends of the best hard ciders and your favorite beers. Do you prefer lager over stout? How would sour beers, which are usually a hit with cider drinkers, change things? There's a snakebite for every palate.
If you've heard of a snake bite shot, however, that is a different beast. The snake bite shot is made up of whiskey liqueur, and either lime juice or lime cordial for a sweeter kick. However, it does share the snakebite cocktail's reputation of being easy to drink — and packing an unexpected punch.