Did McDonald's Really Discontinue Its Sugar-Free Vanilla Coffee Flavor?

McDonald's has a fairly straightforward and widely beloved menu. You certainly know it and love it for its burgers, fries, chicken nuggets, and of course McDonald's iconic sweet iced tea and fountain drinks, that just taste better from the fast food joint than anywhere else, fans argue. Still, Mickey D's keeps us guessing with some fairly frequent switch-ups to its menu, especially of the lesser known items, like its McCafé coffee menu offerings. One such item that may be a little hit or miss to find is the sugar-free vanilla coffee syrup — once widely offered in all stores, but now being pulled from some locations.

Disgruntled consumers have shared their despair on social media. Customers have been going through the McDonald's drive-thru just to be informed the sugar-free syrup option they normally ordered is discontinued at some stores. Others have taken to Reddit to share they still find it at their local McDonald's. Most reliably, the online official restaurant menu does still list a McCafé Iced Sugar-Free French Vanilla Coffee, made with the SF syrup, but notes it as only at "participating McDonald's."

Looking to customize your drink further? Your options will be limited. Though the McCafé menu is pretty vast for a non-coffee shop, with lattes, americanos, and even espresso — you'll find no alternative milk options. And now with sugar-free off the menu at many locations, you're looking at regular sugar syrups as your only sweetener choice, made with real sugar and corn syrup, instead of eythritol.