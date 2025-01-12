The McDonald's Happy Meal Option That's Not Available In The United States

Name a more iconic and quintessentially all-American fast food option than a Happy Meal — we'll wait. Though the kid-friendly packaging of a meal, side, drink, and a toy has been a staple offering from McDonald's for decades, with a somewhat complex history dating back to the 1970s, the iconic status of the Happy Meal extends far beyond just the States.

As the massive fast food chain has spread its reach to nearly every corner of the globe, one major difference on menus within and outside the U.S. is the option of a vegetarian and vegan-friendly Happy Meal, which, sadly, is served at zero American locations. Though disappointing, this lack of options is not entirely surprising — the U.S. McDonald's menu is rather famously unaccommodating to the vegan and vegetarian crowd, with flopped attempts to launch a vegan burger in the States and little more than the chain's flaky, baked apple pies as a fully vegan option.

In Great Britain though, customers can order a fully plant-based, vegan Happy Meal, that's even made with care to avoid cross contamination with meat products . The meal includes nugget-shaped Veggie Dippers, made from ingredients like split peas, tomato, rice, and sun-dried tomato pesto, accompanied with a side of carrot sticks, bottled water, and ketchup for dipping. In contrast, American diners are only given the options of Happy Meals served with a hamburger or chicken McNuggets, with no word from McDonalds on if the company has any plans to bring this plant-based offering to the U.S.