How To Make Copycat McDonald's Sweet Tea
No matter how you feel about McDonald's, we can all agree the chain does some things iconically. Like its french fries, which have a certain somethin' somethin' people just can't get enough of (hint, it's the added ingredients; more than you might think!) or its fountain Coca-Cola, which aficionados swear just tastes crisper and better than any others. And then there's its widely beloved sweet tea, which is available round the clock as a drink option in extra small, small, medium, and large options. McDonald's describes its drink as "a briskly refreshing blend of orange pekoe and pekoe cut black tea, sweetened to perfection."
As more of us cut back on spending and master DIY versions of fancy lattes at home and the like, you might as well perfect making your own dupe of the popular tea, too! It's straightforward and involves the same simple steps of making any sweet iced tea: boiling water, steeping tea bags, adding sweetener, and chilling before serving over ice. The tea is also quite simple and made with a super short ingredient list for a fast food joint. The secret to mastering a true dupe of the McDonald's version is using the specific blend of tea: a blend of orange pekoe and pekoe cut black tea, which you'll find on many grocery store brands of black tea so no need to search for anything bougie or exclusive to McDonald's.
Mix your iced tea to your liking (and sweet tooth)
People have pretty strong takes on iced tea — often depending on geographical region — especially as it pertains to how sweet is just right. If you're one of the people who say McDonald's tea is so sweet, it's not worth ordering, adjust to your liking — you're in the driver's seat! You can also play with the exact type of tea you use, using options like decaf, green, or a blend. Just keep in mind, you won't nail that signature McDonald's flavor if you stray too far from the blend of pekoe and orange pekoe tea, which gives it its trademark flavor. These terms don't describe specific flavors or types of tea; there's no orange added to the orange pekoe style. Instead, these terms denote the quality or grade of black tea, relating to the size of the broken leaves themselves.
No matter how exactly you make it, iced tea is the perfect versatile, anytime drink to enjoy for those who want a little pick-me-up, with less caffeine than most coffees, and as an alternative to soda. And unlike a latte or coffee drink, you can also mix up a big pitcher's worth, stash it in the fridge, and pour yourself multiple drinks for the coming days; it'll stay fresh for around two to four days .