How To Make Copycat McDonald's Sweet Tea

No matter how you feel about McDonald's, we can all agree the chain does some things iconically. Like its french fries, which have a certain somethin' somethin' people just can't get enough of (hint, it's the added ingredients; more than you might think!) or its fountain Coca-Cola, which aficionados swear just tastes crisper and better than any others. And then there's its widely beloved sweet tea, which is available round the clock as a drink option in extra small, small, medium, and large options. McDonald's describes its drink as "a briskly refreshing blend of orange pekoe and pekoe cut black tea, sweetened to perfection."

As more of us cut back on spending and master DIY versions of fancy lattes at home and the like, you might as well perfect making your own dupe of the popular tea, too! It's straightforward and involves the same simple steps of making any sweet iced tea: boiling water, steeping tea bags, adding sweetener, and chilling before serving over ice. The tea is also quite simple and made with a super short ingredient list for a fast food joint. The secret to mastering a true dupe of the McDonald's version is using the specific blend of tea: a blend of orange pekoe and pekoe cut black tea, which you'll find on many grocery store brands of black tea so no need to search for anything bougie or exclusive to McDonald's.