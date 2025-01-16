The 3 Decadent Desserts Crumbl Cookies Is Testing This Week In Stores

One of the cakes that Crumbl is workshopping will speak directly to chocolate lovers — and specifically, candy bar fans — thanks to its Snickers-inspired flavor profile. The Chocolate Caramel Candy Bar Cake includes both caramel and peanut butter buttercreams, sandwiched between chocolate cake layers. It's then topped with chunks of Snickers bars, along with more peanuts and chocolate drizzle.

For those who prefer more sweet-tart than mouthwateringly rich ones, the final dessert being tested this week is a fruit-forward Raspberry Butter Cake. This new-and-improved version features dried raspberries baked into a warm and buttery cake. It's topped with a buttery glaze and a raspberry jam element, too — which one can imagine contrasts the richness of all that butter with a bit of natural berry tartness. The whole shebang is then topped off with a dollop of vanilla bean whipped cream.

Whether these treats will make it to stores nationwide remains to be seen, but if they do, they'll be joining a lineup of beloved Crumbl classics, including the store's signature milk chocolate chip — the cookie that started it all. Of course, if you can't find your way to a Crumbl location in time to try the classic or new desserts, you can always experiment with similarly inspired recipes, like chocolate chip cookies with orange zest or raspberry and cream tiramisu, and wait patiently for a franchise to open near you.