The Popular Snack That Proves Ramen Seasoning Is Wasted On Noodles

The ingredients in ramen seasoning range slightly from brand to brand, but they typically include salt, soy sauce powder, onion powder, and garlic powder, along with additional spices like meat powder or vegetable powder. You can either harvest the packets from instant or fresh ramen noodles, buy a pre-made ramen seasoning mix, or use one of the myriad recipes found online to make your own. Either way you go, you will find your popcorn mouthwateringly yummy once you sprinkle this powerful umami spice mix on your fluffy kernels. It's important to keep in mind the seasoning is going to make your popcorn salty (which isn't bad, since popcorn is delicious when salted), so it's best to go with unseasoned popcorn and let your ramen flavor take center stage.

Making this snack is easy whether you prefer a store-bought microwave popcorn brand or prefer to do things the old-fashioned way and make it on the stovetop. Simply pop your unseasoned popcorn as usual, then give it a light coat of butter, followed by sprinkling the seasoning on while everything is still hot. Be sure to toss well so you achieve in a nice even coat. You'll want to go light at first until you know how much seasoning suits your palette. Once it's ready, you can either eat it hot and fresh or pack it for a lunch on the go. It will also make a great road trip snack and is great to have on hand for when you get a craving for something crunchy and full of flavor.