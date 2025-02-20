How Turkey Plans To Aid The US With Rising Egg Prices
With the ongoing egg shortage in the United States in the wake of an epidemic outbreak of the H5N1 virus (bird flu), Turkey has announced it is sending about 15,000 tons of eggs to the United States, according to news reports. The collaborative project involves Turkey's Egg Producers Central Union (EPCU), United Egg Producers in the United States, and member companies and farms in both countries. The shortages are the result of the culling of millions of egg-laying hens by farmers in an attempt to stop the spread of the H5 virus. The result for consumers has been dramatic price increases on eggs at grocery stores and restaurants across the country.
According to Reuters, which broke the news, U.S. companies and cooperatives have been reaching out internationally to strike import deals with markets less affected by the spread of the virus. Following negotiations, Turkey and the United States struck the deal, which is estimated to be valued at about $26 million, per EPCU chairman Ibrahim Afyon. The shipments — which total about 700 containers or about 18,000 eggs — will begin the end of February and continue until July 2025, according to a preliminary agreement.
Egg shortages and bird flu in the United States
While bird flu has long been a concern for egg farmers, the current outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has roots in an outbreak first identified in 2022. There is no cure, and the flu strain is fatal for birds. The accepted response is to cull infected and potentially affected animals. From December 2024 through the end of January 2025, over 20 million egg-laying hens died as a result of the flu (via USDA). In total, an estimated 162 million chickens, turkeys, and other fowl have died. This strain has also spread to dairy cattle, the first time it's been detected in cows, according to the CDC. To date, one human has died of bird flu. Unlike previous outbreaks, bird flu is impacting producers at all levels, including cage-free and factory farms, per the USDA's Egg Markets Overview report.
Anyone who has shopped for eggs in the past few months is all too familiar with the results: spiking prices in both grocery stores and restaurants. Egg prices increased by 65% in 2024 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and jumped another 15% in January 2025 alone. Earlier this month, Trader Joe's announced a purchase limit of one carton of eggs per person per day. Meanwhile, Waffle House announced it was adding a 50-cent surcharge to its egg dishes. One short-term solution for consumers is to use egg substitutes, like applesauce or aquafaba in baking or cooking.
How the egg deal could help reduce prices
The goal of the temporary egg export deal with Turkey is to ease prices for retailers and consumers in the United States. Chad Gregory, the CEO of United Egg Producers, told Reuters that the organization was hopeful the deal would relieve some of the strain on American farmers' supplies. The relief could also help while farmers are rebuilding their flocks in the face of the ongoing epidemic.
Turkey is among the top 10 egg exporters in the world, Ibrahim Afyon told Reuters. The news of the egg exports comes amid a barrage of other news about U.S. trade tariffs, and layoffs at the USDA. President Trump imposed stiff tariffs on Turkey's iron and steel production during his first term, and an ensuing trade war resulted in a 49% decline of U.S. exports of several products to the country (via Brookings). Turkey is hopeful tariffs will be lowered this term, and it's possible the egg trade is a show of goodwill. Meanwhile, amid ongoing federal agency layoffs, the USDA announced that it had accidentally fired several employees who support the government's response to bird flu. The agency is reportedly trying to reverse the firings.
The egg shipments will take place through the EPCU's member farmers pending formal authorizations, Afyon told Reuters. Two unnamed agencies will coordinate the effort.