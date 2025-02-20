How Turkey Plans To Aid The US With Rising Egg Prices

With the ongoing egg shortage in the United States in the wake of an epidemic outbreak of the H5N1 virus (bird flu), Turkey has announced it is sending about 15,000 tons of eggs to the United States, according to news reports. The collaborative project involves Turkey's Egg Producers Central Union (EPCU), United Egg Producers in the United States, and member companies and farms in both countries. The shortages are the result of the culling of millions of egg-laying hens by farmers in an attempt to stop the spread of the H5 virus. The result for consumers has been dramatic price increases on eggs at grocery stores and restaurants across the country.

According to Reuters, which broke the news, U.S. companies and cooperatives have been reaching out internationally to strike import deals with markets less affected by the spread of the virus. Following negotiations, Turkey and the United States struck the deal, which is estimated to be valued at about $26 million, per EPCU chairman Ibrahim Afyon. The shipments — which total about 700 containers or about 18,000 eggs — will begin the end of February and continue until July 2025, according to a preliminary agreement.