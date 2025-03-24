The Special Ingredient Gordon Ramsay Uses For Extra-Creamy Risotto
Gordon Ramsay's reputation precedes him. And so do the reputations of some of his signature dishes, like his risotto. Whether it is made in one of his restaurants, on an episode of "Hell's Kitchen," or in a recipe in one of his many cookbooks, Gordon Ramsay's risotto is known to be a decadent dish that everyone wants to emulate. And while clearly this celebrity chef has impeccable culinary skills (he has earned an incredible 17 Michelin stars), simply adding mascarpone to his dish helps make it a delicious, rich, and creamy delight.
Making perfect risotto looks easy when Ramsay does it, and if you know what you are doing, it is. When properly prepared, risotto has a rich, creamy texture with perfectly al dente arborio rice. Mascarpone, which is an Italian cheese made from heavy cream and either citric or tartaric acid, is an ideal addition to this dish, thanks to its creamy texture. It is very slightly sweet and is often used in cooking both sweet and savory dishes, from tiramisu to Gordon Ramsay's iconic risotto. If you haven't tried adding this delicate Italian cheese to your favorite risotto recipes, it's time to get out of your comfort zone and try something new, which is sage advice Gordon Ramsay has given aspiring chefs who want a successful culinary career.
Mascarpone is a uniquely useful ingredient
Mascarpone is an incredible ingredient — it is rich and creamy, yet subtle enough to let the flavors of the other ingredients shine. It won't overpower the other flavors in a dish, allowing additions like lemon, mushrooms, shrimp, or pumpkin to take center stage. This makes it a very useful addition to any chef's tool kit. In fact, adding it to mashed potatoes is one of Giada De Laurentiis' must-know cooking tips. Mascarpone's delicate flavor, which is similar to ricotta or crème fraîche, makes it the perfect addition to any risotto recipe.
A well-executed risotto requires a creamy component, whether you are making Gordon Ramsay's epic lobster risotto or a basic yet delicious mushroom risotto. Adding the creamy components, like Parmesan and mascarpone, along with an infused oil and extra butter, is one of the final steps of preparing the dish, and it is an important step to achieve the desired results.
But if you don't have mascarpone on hand, don't worry. You can always substitute cream cheese in your dish, but the results will vary slightly. Mascarpone, which has a fat content of 60% to 75%, is creamier and richer than cream cheese, which has a fat content of 33%. Substituting cream cheese will work, but it will make the risotto less rich and dense and will also add a tangy flavor twist instead of the mild sweetness of mascarpone. So, for the ultimate in flavor and creaminess, branch out and try mascarpone.