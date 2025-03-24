Gordon Ramsay's reputation precedes him. And so do the reputations of some of his signature dishes, like his risotto. Whether it is made in one of his restaurants, on an episode of "Hell's Kitchen," or in a recipe in one of his many cookbooks, Gordon Ramsay's risotto is known to be a decadent dish that everyone wants to emulate. And while clearly this celebrity chef has impeccable culinary skills (he has earned an incredible 17 Michelin stars), simply adding mascarpone to his dish helps make it a delicious, rich, and creamy delight.

Making perfect risotto looks easy when Ramsay does it, and if you know what you are doing, it is. When properly prepared, risotto has a rich, creamy texture with perfectly al dente arborio rice. Mascarpone, which is an Italian cheese made from heavy cream and either citric or tartaric acid, is an ideal addition to this dish, thanks to its creamy texture. It is very slightly sweet and is often used in cooking both sweet and savory dishes, from tiramisu to Gordon Ramsay's iconic risotto. If you haven't tried adding this delicate Italian cheese to your favorite risotto recipes, it's time to get out of your comfort zone and try something new, which is sage advice Gordon Ramsay has given aspiring chefs who want a successful culinary career.