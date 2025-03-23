For Homemade Coffee Creamer That Tastes Store-Bought, You Need This Canned Ingredient

To some people, coffee creamer and milk are interchangeable. However, the two liquids enhance the beloved beverage in different ways. Coffee creamer tends to add flavors and sweetness to coffee, as well as an extra creamy element. It can also be found in the grocery store in a wide array of flavors, with classics like vanilla and caramel, and more experimental flavors, such as chocolate chip cookie dough and the seasonal favorite, pumpkin spice. Milk, meanwhile, carries a neutral, more predictable taste. But given that there is a variety of different types of milk, the amount of creaminess it brings to coffee can vary. The choice gets more complex when considering dairy-free milk, and some milk alternatives are better than others when it comes to coffee. If you are looking to spruce up your day-to-day morning cup of joe without purchasing store-bought creamers, you can do so with a common canned ingredient.

The special ingredient is sweetened condensed milk. The product can be used as an ingredient in a variety of different recipes. In fact, it can be used to make a simple caramel sauce and a silky buttercream frosting. To make an easy coffee creamer, all you need is milk, a can of sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract. The sweetened condensed milk has a thick, syrupy texture and a golden sweet flavor. When combined properly with regular milk, it can be made into a flavored, rich beverage that will make your coffee taste like it is straight from the coffee shop.