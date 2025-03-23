For Homemade Coffee Creamer That Tastes Store-Bought, You Need This Canned Ingredient
To some people, coffee creamer and milk are interchangeable. However, the two liquids enhance the beloved beverage in different ways. Coffee creamer tends to add flavors and sweetness to coffee, as well as an extra creamy element. It can also be found in the grocery store in a wide array of flavors, with classics like vanilla and caramel, and more experimental flavors, such as chocolate chip cookie dough and the seasonal favorite, pumpkin spice. Milk, meanwhile, carries a neutral, more predictable taste. But given that there is a variety of different types of milk, the amount of creaminess it brings to coffee can vary. The choice gets more complex when considering dairy-free milk, and some milk alternatives are better than others when it comes to coffee. If you are looking to spruce up your day-to-day morning cup of joe without purchasing store-bought creamers, you can do so with a common canned ingredient.
The special ingredient is sweetened condensed milk. The product can be used as an ingredient in a variety of different recipes. In fact, it can be used to make a simple caramel sauce and a silky buttercream frosting. To make an easy coffee creamer, all you need is milk, a can of sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract. The sweetened condensed milk has a thick, syrupy texture and a golden sweet flavor. When combined properly with regular milk, it can be made into a flavored, rich beverage that will make your coffee taste like it is straight from the coffee shop.
Make coffee creamer using sweetened condensed milk
Now that you know what ingredients you need to make your own coffee creamer, let's get into how to make it. Start with equal parts canned sweetened condensed milk and the milk of your choice. One 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk equals 1 ¾ cups of milk. Any type of milk works in the recipe, but be aware that plant-based milk is often thinner than regular milk, so it may result in a less creamy final product. Add a splash or two of vanilla extract to the milk, depending on the desired flavor, and blend. You can combine the ingredients in a blender and then transfer to a container with a lid. Or you can skip the dishwashing and combine the ingredients in a hack-friendly mason jar and shake vigorously. Then, you can store the beverage in the same jar. The creamer will last as long as the milk product used in the recipe, just ensure it's stored properly in the refrigerator.
Once you have the basic recipe down, you can throw in additional ingredients to make fun flavors. A few spoonfuls of cocoa powder or syrup will result in a rich, chocolatey taste, and spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or allspice, will add a warm flavor. You can also add different extracts, including peppermint, orange, and almond. To make the creamer even more flavorful, you can steep the ingredients on the stovetop for a few minutes — this method works best for spices. And just like that, sweetened condensed milk is your secret superhero for easy homemade coffee creamer.