The One Ingredient To Instantly Upgrade Boring Cabbage
Cabbage is a surprisingly polarizing vegetable. People seem to either love it or hate it, but perhaps those who hate it or think of it as dull might have a different opinion if they tried this game-changing hack: adding bacon. Let's face it, bacon makes nearly everything better, from a mouth-watering burger to the best blood mary you've ever tasted, and when it comes to cabbage, it brings a meaty flavor boost that turns this "boring" side dish into a filling, flavorful crowd-pleaser.
There are endless ways to cook cabbage, from baking it on a sheet pan to cooking it in the air fryer, but if you are a true cabbage connoisseur you've no doubt fried shredded cabbage on the stovetop with plenty of butter and some salt and pepper for seasoning. This super basic side dish is delicious by itself, but if you add in some chopped-up bits of bacon (replacing some or all of the butter) to amp up the flavor, you've got yourself a game changer. Bacon adds a porcine saltiness that helps bring out the flavor of this cruciferous vegetable; pairing the subtle sweetness of the cabbage and the smoky meatiness of the bacon is a match made in heaven.
Tips for incorporating flavor-boosting bacon into your cabbage dishes
Luckily, no matter which of the many varieties of cabbage you prefer, there are plenty of ways to add bacon that will make a delicious side dish or even a hearty full meal. Simple sauteed cabbage is already great alongside roast chicken, grilled pork chops, or roasted fish. These dishes and more will all be improved by a crunchy bacon cabbage slaw or luxurious stewed cabbage with sweet and hot peppers and bits of chewy bacon added in for texture. You can also experiment with the style and brand of bacon, like crowning braised sauerkraut with thick-cut rashers tasting of maple or black pepper for a riff on Alsatian choucroute garnie.
If you're concerned about greasiness, just render some of the fat and set it aside before adding the bacon to your dish. Don't discard it: You can save the grease and use it to infuse more cabbage dishes with rich smokiness.
If you want to serve the cabbage as more of a main dish, try topping cabbage and potato soup with crispy bacon bits for a complementary crunch. Or, slice a head of cabbage into thick "steaks," wrap them in bacon, and sprinkle them with your favorite seasoning and parmesan cheese. Roast the flavor-packed wedges for a delicious meal that covers your nutritious vegetable component and protein-packed meat component all in one dish. With the addition of bacon and the crispy, salty, porky flavor it brings to the table, your cabbage will transform from boring and uninspired to exciting and mouthwatering, making it your new go-to dish for any occasion.