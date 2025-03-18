The One Ingredient To Instantly Upgrade Boring Cabbage

Luckily, no matter which of the many varieties of cabbage you prefer, there are plenty of ways to add bacon that will make a delicious side dish or even a hearty full meal. Simple sauteed cabbage is already great alongside roast chicken, grilled pork chops, or roasted fish. These dishes and more will all be improved by a crunchy bacon cabbage slaw or luxurious stewed cabbage with sweet and hot peppers and bits of chewy bacon added in for texture. You can also experiment with the style and brand of bacon, like crowning braised sauerkraut with thick-cut rashers tasting of maple or black pepper for a riff on Alsatian choucroute garnie.

If you're concerned about greasiness, just render some of the fat and set it aside before adding the bacon to your dish. Don't discard it: You can save the grease and use it to infuse more cabbage dishes with rich smokiness.

If you want to serve the cabbage as more of a main dish, try topping cabbage and potato soup with crispy bacon bits for a complementary crunch. Or, slice a head of cabbage into thick "steaks," wrap them in bacon, and sprinkle them with your favorite seasoning and parmesan cheese. Roast the flavor-packed wedges for a delicious meal that covers your nutritious vegetable component and protein-packed meat component all in one dish. With the addition of bacon and the crispy, salty, porky flavor it brings to the table, your cabbage will transform from boring and uninspired to exciting and mouthwatering, making it your new go-to dish for any occasion.