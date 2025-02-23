The Best Way To Cook Cabbage In The Air Fryer

Cabbage doesn't get the spotlight like some other, more beloved, famous vegetables do –- vibrant carrots, comforting potatoes, and the versatile tomatoes (albeit technically a fruit) get far more attention throughout the world. This leafy cruciferous vegetable has a mixed reputation. It can become mushy and have a less-than-pleasant scent when boiled, and it becomes super pungent when transformed into sauerkraut or a spicy Korean kimchi. There's a more balanced middle ground for cabbage, though. You can create a simple side dish that will have your dinner guests asking for more: crispy air fryer cabbage.

There are several types of cabbage and different ways to cook with them, but for the air fryer cooking method, the common green or red cabbage is used most frequently. Unlike traditional methods like boiling or steaming, air frying brings out the natural sweetness of cabbage while adding a golden-brown crispness to the edges. Cabbage is quite fibrous, and although it is eaten raw in slaw and other salads, cooking it this way breaks down the hardiness for a more delicate texture inside that's contrasted by a crisp exterior.

Like any other air fryer recipe, you'll want to use less oil here to ensure that the cabbage does not become greasy. Whether you're looking for a quick, nutritious side or a crunchy addition to salads and bowls, this method delivers maximum flavor with minimal effort.