The Best Way To Cook Cabbage In The Air Fryer
Cabbage doesn't get the spotlight like some other, more beloved, famous vegetables do –- vibrant carrots, comforting potatoes, and the versatile tomatoes (albeit technically a fruit) get far more attention throughout the world. This leafy cruciferous vegetable has a mixed reputation. It can become mushy and have a less-than-pleasant scent when boiled, and it becomes super pungent when transformed into sauerkraut or a spicy Korean kimchi. There's a more balanced middle ground for cabbage, though. You can create a simple side dish that will have your dinner guests asking for more: crispy air fryer cabbage.
There are several types of cabbage and different ways to cook with them, but for the air fryer cooking method, the common green or red cabbage is used most frequently. Unlike traditional methods like boiling or steaming, air frying brings out the natural sweetness of cabbage while adding a golden-brown crispness to the edges. Cabbage is quite fibrous, and although it is eaten raw in slaw and other salads, cooking it this way breaks down the hardiness for a more delicate texture inside that's contrasted by a crisp exterior.
Like any other air fryer recipe, you'll want to use less oil here to ensure that the cabbage does not become greasy. Whether you're looking for a quick, nutritious side or a crunchy addition to salads and bowls, this method delivers maximum flavor with minimal effort.
Considerations for air fryer cabbage
When cooking with cabbage, the outer leaves are typically removed and discarded (or better, composted). An entire head of cabbage can feel intimidating to work with — it has a lot of leaves, though this also means it's a vegetable that has a good bang for your buck. It's best to start by cutting cabbage into smaller wedges or chunks, and then chopping those into even smaller pieces — the smaller the pieces, the faster they will cook and become crispy. It's also possible to minimize the chopping and use whole wedges of the cabbage head.These will take longer to cook, but do make for a nice presentation.
Olive oil is a good option for lightly coating the cabbage pieces to ensure they become crispy; sesame oil could be used for an Asian twist. Salt and pepper are standard for seasoning, but cabbage can take on a lot of other spices and flavors — smoked paprika, mustard, and garlic, onion, or curry powders are just a few ideas. A touch of sweetness will create a caramelized glaze over the vegetable, so try balsamic glaze or honey.
Once cooked, the crispy cabbage can be finished with lemon juice, drizzled with more balsamic glaze, topped with a creamy, herby, aioli sauce, or dusted with parmesan cheese. And once you've tried crispy air fryer cabbage, check out more unexpected foods that you should be throwing in the air fryer.