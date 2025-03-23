How did Thai iced tea get its color?

Thai iced tea is a popular menu item across America, from amazing Thai restaurants to adorable bubble tea shops. The perfectly spiced drink has become well-loved for its not-too-sweet taste and iconic orange coloring. However, not many know what exactly causes the drink to be so orange in the first place. The answer is a little bit of a letdown, but don't let that dissuade you from continuing to enjoy this iconic beverage.

Thai iced tea gets its iconic hue from food coloring. In fact, it's supposedly the same food coloring used by Kraft and other boxed macaroni and cheese brands. Before the use of modern food coloring, spices were added to Thai tea to give it a different color. The exact reason and time in which food coloring got added to Thai iced tea is a little less straightforward. Several theories have been posited as truth throughout the years on the origins of its striking orange hue.