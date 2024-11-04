10 Top-Rated Places To Get Bubble Tea In San Francisco

Boba, or bubble tea, is a phenomenon that's taken the Bay Area (and the world) by storm. In its most classic form, the drink consists of a tea base and chewy pearls made from tapioca. Other common ingredients include milk, juice, fruit, and toppings such as jellies, pudding, or fruit juice-filled popping boba.

In the notoriously foggy city of San Francisco, there's certainly no shortage of bubble tea. In some neighborhoods, you can hardly walk a few blocks without running into yet another boba shop. As a San Francisco local and a lover of all things tea-related, I've naturally had my fair share of bubble tea. In this list, I've rounded up 10 of the most highly rated boba shops in the city, all of which I've personally tried and enjoyed. To help pick each spot, I've also included some customer feedback from Yelp and other review sites to account for differences in taste and drink preference, but more on this selection process later. Whether you prefer a classic milk tea or something fruity and refreshing, these 10 spots are worth a stop for any bubble tea fan.