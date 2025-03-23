Chick-Fil-A's Lone Hawaiian-Themed Restaurant Isn't Located In Hawaii
When people think of Chick-fil-A, people think of chicken sandwiches and delicious dipping sauces. However, there's a lot more to the chain than meets the eye, and there is tons of interesting trivia that most people don't know, for example, about Chick-fil-A's mascots or the unique way its chicken sandwiches are cooked. Even fewer know about Chick-fil-A's singular Hawaiian-themed location.
That's right, the Hawaiian-themed restaurant is known as Truett's Luau and is actually located in Fayetteville, Georgia. It serves Chick-fil-A items as well as Hawaiian-inspired meals with a Southern twist. The Hawaiian Chick-fil-A items are exclusive to this location.
Although this restaurant isn't technically part of the official Chick-fil-A franchise, it is still very much related to the brand. Truett's Luau is part of the S. Truett Cathy Brand, a series of one-of-a-kind Chick-fil-A restaurants created by the chain's founder, S. Truett Cathy. Truett's Luau was the last one he founded before his passing.
About Truett's Luau
On top of classic Chick-fil-A items, this specialty restaurant has a variety of Hawaiian fusion dishes. Some are Chick-fil-A foods with some Hawaiian inspiration added in, like the Island Chicken Salad sandwich and the tropical nuggets, which are regular chicken nuggets with a spicy-sweet sauce. Other notable Hawaiian-inspired items include pineapple chicken tacos, the Luau Burger, and the Frosted Hawaiian drink.
One thing that really stands out about Truett's Luau is the sit-down dining option. Unlike most Chick-fil-A chains, which are fast-food based, Truett's Luau offers a table-service option, featuring a bigger menu. The dining room menu contains even more Hawaiian-inspired dishes, including the classic loco moco and Hawaiian bread pudding.
On top of the food, the interior of Truett's Luau is distinctly different from other Chick-fil-A locations. It features a bright blue accent wall and blue-patterned booths, plentiful greenery, and surfboards on the walls. The staff are also dressed differently, adorned in tropical shirts, and there are even ukuleles for guests to play with.