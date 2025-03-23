Chick-Fil-A's Lone Hawaiian-Themed Restaurant Isn't Located In Hawaii

When people think of Chick-fil-A, people think of chicken sandwiches and delicious dipping sauces. However, there's a lot more to the chain than meets the eye, and there is tons of interesting trivia that most people don't know, for example, about Chick-fil-A's mascots or the unique way its chicken sandwiches are cooked. Even fewer know about Chick-fil-A's singular Hawaiian-themed location.

That's right, the Hawaiian-themed restaurant is known as Truett's Luau and is actually located in Fayetteville, Georgia. It serves Chick-fil-A items as well as Hawaiian-inspired meals with a Southern twist. The Hawaiian Chick-fil-A items are exclusive to this location.

Although this restaurant isn't technically part of the official Chick-fil-A franchise, it is still very much related to the brand. Truett's Luau is part of the S. Truett Cathy Brand, a series of one-of-a-kind Chick-fil-A restaurants created by the chain's founder, S. Truett Cathy. Truett's Luau was the last one he founded before his passing.