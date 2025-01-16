10 Things You Never Knew About Chick-Fil-A's Mascots

Cruising along an American interstate you're sure to see a few billboards. After a while, all of the roadside advertisements seem to blur together. Then, along that endless stretch of highway, something catches your eye. One cow precariously stacked atop another, leaning against a sky-high billboard. The uppermost farm animal friend wields a paintbrush and in jet-black ink has scribbled a plea for you to "Eat Mor Chikin."

Of course, you decide to make a pit stop and fuel up with a tender, juicy chicken sandwich and some refreshing, freshly brewed sweet tea. And it's all thanks to those boisterous bovines. Chick-fil-A's approach to advertising sure is creative, and it has captured the attention of diners all across the nation with its rambunctious spotted mascots. But even though they've become a staple in fast food marketing, there are a few things you may not know about Chick-fil-A's iconic animal ambassadors, both past and present.