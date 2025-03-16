How Much Loose-Leaf Tea Should You Use Per Cup?

If you're a true tea lover, you already know there's nothing like a fresh, steaming cup of your favorite flavor to begin your day with. This ancient beverage — discovered by chance after Chinese emperor Shen Nung witnessed some tree leaves accidentally fall into his boiling water nearly 5,000 years ago — is the most widely consumed drink in the world, right after water. If there's any further doubt about tea's popularity, Statista highlights that in 2023 people around the globe consumed more than 7.54 billion kilograms (255 billion fluid ounces) of it.

While there are plenty of brewing options depending on the type, most people still stick to tea bags. Yet, there's a solid reason why you should be brewing loose-leaf tea instead. Not only is the method more eco-friendly, but loose-leaf tea also offers a richer flavor since the leaves are fresher and less processed. The question is, how much loose tea do you actually need for a single cup?

The process can be a bit tricky. Overfilling your infuser with tea can block proper steeping, leaving you with a weak brew. And if you go heavy on the leaves in the teapot, you might get a brew so heavy, you'll end up worried about how to brew stronger tea without it turning bitter. While the general guideline is one teaspoon per cup, there are several factors that may alter this amount. It all depends on the type of tea, the size of your cup, and whether you're making it hot or iced.