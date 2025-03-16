How Much Loose-Leaf Tea Should You Use Per Cup?
If you're a true tea lover, you already know there's nothing like a fresh, steaming cup of your favorite flavor to begin your day with. This ancient beverage — discovered by chance after Chinese emperor Shen Nung witnessed some tree leaves accidentally fall into his boiling water nearly 5,000 years ago — is the most widely consumed drink in the world, right after water. If there's any further doubt about tea's popularity, Statista highlights that in 2023 people around the globe consumed more than 7.54 billion kilograms (255 billion fluid ounces) of it.
While there are plenty of brewing options depending on the type, most people still stick to tea bags. Yet, there's a solid reason why you should be brewing loose-leaf tea instead. Not only is the method more eco-friendly, but loose-leaf tea also offers a richer flavor since the leaves are fresher and less processed. The question is, how much loose tea do you actually need for a single cup?
The process can be a bit tricky. Overfilling your infuser with tea can block proper steeping, leaving you with a weak brew. And if you go heavy on the leaves in the teapot, you might get a brew so heavy, you'll end up worried about how to brew stronger tea without it turning bitter. While the general guideline is one teaspoon per cup, there are several factors that may alter this amount. It all depends on the type of tea, the size of your cup, and whether you're making it hot or iced.
There are exceptions to the standard rule
Whether green, white, oolong, or black, the type of tea you choose plays a great role in how much loose-leaf is required per cup. While green tea is fresh, herbal, and light, black tea, has a stronger flavor and is one of those teas that pack the most caffeine. This means you'll need some extra green tea to match the intensity that comes from just a single teaspoon of black tea.
Meanwhile, if you're the type of person who has a favorite mug (seriously, who doesn't?), you might also need to increase the amount of loose leaf since mugs can hold more water than standard cups, which the general rule was initially based on. While one and a half teaspoons of black tea is enough for a 12-ounce cup, herbal teas might need just a tad more for the same depth of flavor. However, if you're a devoted tea drinker who loves oversized mugs, you'll need even more loose leaf, especially if your mug is so big it can hold up to 17 ounces of it.
In contrast, if you've set your mind on making iced tea, don't forget that you might need to double the amount of loose leaf. That's because cold water infusion takes much longer than hot brewing, sometimes even up to 12 hours. Ultimately, if despite knowing all the basics you're still uncertain, you could always check the instructions on the package to get it right.