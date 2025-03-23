How To Make Your Martini Extra Dirty When It's Not Filthy Enough

It was this side of ten years ago that the dirty martini was considered gauche, tacky, and against all cocktail virtues. It goes against the sleek, simple, and alcohol-forward martini of James Bond (think of the potent and ever-elegant Vesper martini). But, as Bob Dylan once warbled "the times, they are a-changin." Now, it seems that dirty martinis are all the fashion. Not just any dirty martini, either.

This go around, martinis are getting really, truly filthy. Invented in 1901, the dirty martini is nothing new. To order a martini "dirty" usually indicates the addition of olive brine to the drink. Usually, a martini consists of gin (or vodka) mixed with vermouth and garnished with an olive (or pearl onion). In a dirty martini, a splash of olive brine is added into the drink, bringing a bit of saltiness and flavor that can help cover the intensely alcoholic base.

In recent years, however, that splash of olive brine has grown to a pour, and other briny, savory additions have made their way to the classic cocktail. Thus, the filthy martini came into existence. Mixologists of all stripes have concocted filthy martinis using brines, vinegars, and seasonings of all sorts to create a drink that is unabashedly savory. Think of it as the buttoned up, black tie appropriate counterpart to the bloody Mary. So how do you make a deeply, murky martini? Well, that's a matter of preference, and we've gathered a few methods of messing up your martini, including adding olive oil and packing your olives with cheese.